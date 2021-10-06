DEA agents had found bulk marijuana on Amtrak train before the deadly shooting in Arizona, court documents say

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.

Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From this evening to Friday morning.
* At 1:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow
morning and continue to rise to 13.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late tonight.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

DEA agents had found bulk marijuana on Amtrak train before the deadly shooting in Arizona, court documents say

  • 0

The deadly shooting on an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday erupted after US Drug Enforcement Administration agents recovered large amounts of marijuana on board, according to court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by CNN affiliate KVOA.

DEA Special Agent Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo was killed in the shooting while another special agent was in critical condition, and a Tucson police officer working on the DEA task force was in stable condition, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said Monday.

Devonte Okeith Mathis was accused of possessing with the intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of a mixture or substance containing marijuana, according to the court filing. A search of bags associated with Mathis uncovered 2.39 kilograms of raw marijuana, 50 packages of marijuana edibles and "other marijuana and cannabis products," according to the court documents.

Mathis along with another alleged associate --who was identified in the document as D.T. -- were on a list the DEA agents were given "that contained names of several individuals on an Amtrak train that was arriving in Tucson" as part of their routine investigative activities, according to the complaint.

The train, traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, had arrived at the station just before 8 a.m. local time Monday.

D.T. and Mathis were sitting across the aisle from each other when one of the agents saw Mathis "retrieve a blue colored backpack, a black drawstring bag, and a white plastic bag" and then move the bags a few rows away before returning to his seat, the document says.

Mathis allegedly denied the bags belonged to him when a DEA agent questioned him. The agent took the bags off the train to search them and found "what he believed to be two packages of bulk marijuana," according to the document filed in the US District Court of Arizona on Tuesday.

Other DEA agents spoke with D.T. and "conducted a consensual K-9 sniff of several bags on the platform of the Amtrak Station" before D.T. got back on the train, the filing says.

When the agent who found marijuana in the bags associated with Mathis informed the other agents, those agents attempted to talk to D.T. again, the documents say, and that's when the shooting occurred.

Mathis was later arrested, and D.T. was fatally shot after firing at other officers, the court filing says.

There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board the train, Amtrak said. All were evacuated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

CNN's Kaylene Chassie contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts