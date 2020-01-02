CONYERS — As the 2019-20 school year is nearing an end, Rockdale County and Newton County seniors are making the decisions that will shape their bright and unique futures. For those planning to attend a traditional 4-year college or university, the student and their parents are probably most concerned with the cost. That's why several local Newton and Rockdale county organizations, individuals and businesses create and delegate their own scholarships.
Listed below are scholarships for all east metro seniors to consider application for.
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Rho Sigma Lambda Chapter; The Randall D. Ponder Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to one male student that shows community involvement, proven leadership and community involvement. Seniors attending an accredited high school in Rockdale, Butts, Clayton, Newton or Spalding County are eligible to participate. For application and more information, visit www.RSL1906.org and click on "scholarships" or email education@RSL1906.org.
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Tau Omega Chapter; Will award one student from each high school in Rockdale County and Newton County recognizing outstanding high schools seniors that have been accepted to an accredited four-year college or university. Scholarship also awarded in honor of the chapter’s first president, the late Melanie Raiford Griggs. The awards are given to students that have high scholastic achievement, proven leadership and have actively participated in community service. For more information, go to www.chitauomega.com and click on service/scholarships or email scholarship@chitauomega.com.
- The College Board; The College Board awards 100 to 150 scholarships of $500-$2000 each month in a random drawing for completing actions such as creating a list of colleges you are interested in, practicing for the SAT on Khan Academy, completing the FAFSA, and more. For more information, go to cb.org/opportunity.
- Collins Family Scholarship; A $2,000 prize will be delegated to three qualifying seniors/graduates of Rockdale County Public Schools who are of Hispanic/Latinx descent, with first preference given to first generation college students. To apply, a student must be of Hispanic/Latinx descent, be in good standing to graduate a Rockdale County public school, be accepted to a college or technical school for the next school year and complete an application, including an essay portion (500 word maximum). Application is due in April 2020. For more information, contact info@rcpsfoundation.com or contact your RCPS high school counselor.
- Covington/Conyers Choral Guild; The Joni B. Jones Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to one senior in Rockdale County or Newton County pursuing a degree in music education; award based on student academic and artistic achievements, teacher recommendations, financial need, interview and essay. All applicants must provide proof of residency in Rockdale or Newton County. Application is due in April 2020 to Covington/Conyers Choral Guild, Inc., Attn: Scholarship Program, 2555 Old Salem Road SE, Conyers, GA 30013. For more information, contact CCCG Scholarship Coordinator Carol Brown at 770-861-6053 or 770-483-1295.
- Covington/Conyers Choral Guild Music Scholarship; An award of $1,000 will go to one senior in Rockdale County or Newton County pursuing a degree in voice-related music; award based on student academic and artistic achievements, teacher recommendations, financial need, interview and live audition. All applicants must provide proof of residency in Rockdale or Newton County. Auditions will be held in May at the CCCG office in Conyers; for the auditions, applicants must prepare two selections from standard vocal literature (art songs, arias, musical theater, solo concert pieces, etc.) to perform by memory, in contrasting styles, with one piece performed in English and one in a foreign language. You must provide your own accompanist and bring five complete sets of music for the audition panel. Application is due April to Covington/Conyers Choral Guild, Inc., Attn: Scholarship Program, 2555 Old Salem Road SE, Conyers. For more information, contact CCCG Scholarship Coordinator Carol Brown at 770-861-6053 or 770-483-1295.
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Alumnae Chapter Scholarship; Stone Mountain-Lithonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. scholarship application deadline is February 2020. Access the application at www.smlacdst.org/scholarship . A Gmail email address is needed to complete the application; please be sure to read all directions carefully. Once your application is complete, you will receive a copy of your responses via e-mail. For more information, scholarship@smlacdst.org. High School seniors (one male and one female) who reside in or attend a high school in the following areas are eligible to apply: Stone Mountain (30083, 30087, 30086, 30088), Lithonia (30038), Pine Lake (30072), Conyers (30012, 30013, 30094), McDonough (30252), Stockbridge (30281), Centerville (30078), Lilburn (30047, 30048), Loganville (30052 Gwinnett & Walton), Snellville (30039, 30078).
- Elianna A. Russell Memorial Scholarship; An award of $500 each will go to one senior at Heritage High in band and one senior at Heritage High wishing to pursue nursing as a career; in memory of Elianna A. Russell, HHS Class of 2018. She loved music and had a passion for writing and reading. She played alto saxophone and was a member of the Heritage High School band. Her passion for helping others led her to work in children's ministry at the Church at Covington. After graduating in 2018, Elianna attended the College of Coastal GA in Brunswick where she was pursing a career in nursing. She passed away in June 2019 from a rare form of Lupus. Scholarship application due March; application at https://app.goingmerry.com/scholarships/elianna-a-russell-band-scholarship-2020/4635 .
- Jonathan David Childs Memorial Scholarship; A scholarship of $500 will be awarded to a senior Salem High football athlete who has been accepted to college and meets the following criteria: Exhibits a passion for football as a player and displays good sportsmanship, minimum 2.5 GPA, displays humility, honesty and integrity, service oriented, demonstrates financial need. Awarded at Salem High's Awards Program; in honor of Coach Jonathan D. Childs who coached and mentored football athletes at Salem High School, Holy Spirit Preparatory School and played football for Georgia State University’s first football team; he was 27 at the time of his passing; Coach Childs possessed a tremendous knowledge of football and the ability to transfer some of that knowledge to his players, and instilled positive character traits and good sportsmanship in his players. For more information, go to www.celestialenterprisesunlimitedinc.com/jonathan_david_childs_sports_foundation or www.facebook.com/JDCSportsFoundation, or contact 912-220-6835 or jdcspf@gmail.com.
- Jordan D. Savage Memorial Scholarship; $1,000will go to a senior graduating from a Rockdale County Public Schools high school and admitted to a college or technical school for the upcoming school year; must have participated in sports and/or JROTC; minimum 2.5 GPA, exhibit a passion for sports, display good sportsmanship, humility, honesty, integrity, and community service participation; essay required about a challenge or obstacle faced and overcome during your high school years; in honor of Jordan D. Savage, Rockdale County High School Class of 2014. Application is due May 10. For application or more information, contact Claire Henry at jdotsavage@gmail.com or P.O. Box 1758 Conyers, GA 30012; go to https://jsavagesite.wixsite.com/jdotsave2.
- Kate Caruso Light the Way Memorial Scholarship; This scholarship is for drama students attending schools in Rockdale County, in memory of Kate Caruso, a Heritage graduate and Young American Christian School teacher and drama enthusiast who passed away from cancer. For more information, contact Rick Caruso.
- Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation Healthcare Scholarship; A $2,000 scholarship will go to one senior from each Rockdale County traditional high school and Rockdale Career Academy (four seniors altogether) who plan to pursue a career in healthcare; Application due March; scholarship paid directly to college/university; requirements - must be a current Rockdale County resident and student, demonstrated community service in Rockdale County, anticipating completion of a high school diploma at the time of application with a minimum 2.5 GPA, plans to pursue post-secondary education in the healthcare field in an eligible degree or certificate program at an accredited institution. Application can be found at www.kimatkins.net or contact brendasedwards@comcast.net.
- Natural Resources Conservation Workshop; More than $17,000 in college scholarships will be awarded at the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop, a five-day camp/workshop held in June at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia. Ten RCPS students in rising grades 10-12 will be selected to attend the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop free of cost, sponsored by the Conyers and Rockdale Rotary Clubs. The workshop focuses on the value, protection, and conservation of Georgia's wildlife, forestry, soil, and water resources. Sponsored by the Conyers and Rockdale County Rotary Clubs and the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Society, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Application at www.abac.edu/nrcw . Early bird application deadline May 1, final application deadline June 1. For more information, contact nrcw@abac.edu or 229-391-5072.
- Newton-Rockdale Optimist Club; $2,500 first place, $1,500 second place, $1,000 third place scholarships will be awarded. Contestants must not have yet graduated from high school yet or its equivalent and be up to 18 years old as of Dec. 31. The 700-800 word essay is due in January. The winner of the local contest will go on to compete in the Georgia district contest for a $2,500 scholarship prize. For more information, go to www.optimist.org or contact NewtonRockdaleOptimist@gmail.com.
- Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families John K. Morgan Scholarship;$4,000 to the top winner and $500 to the runner-up finalists. For a student living in Rockdale who has demonstrated outstanding community service in Rockdale County and plans to continue that level of commitment while pursuing post-secondary education. Application includes narrative describing the community service, two letters of recommendation, high school transcript or GED certificate or record of progress towards a GED certificate; due January 31. Winners announced March. For the application go to www.rockdalecoalition.org/awards or contact Michael Hutcheson at 770-761-9244 or michael.hutcheson@rockdalecoalition.org.
- Rockdale Medical Center Auxiliary; A $1,000 scholarship from the Elizabeth Wilmot Bull Memorial Scholarship Fun will be awarded by the Council on Auxiliaries/Volunteers of the Georgia Hospital Association. For more information, contact the Rockdale Medical Center Auxiliary at 770-918-3007.
- Rockdale NAACP Freedom Fund Scholarship;$1,000 to one senior at each of the three RCPS high schools; funds raised through the annual Freedom Fund banquet; scholarships awarded in June. For more information, contact C. Lyn Gibson at clgibson@bellsouth.net or Allene Eatman at 770-715-4836 or emafdet@aol.com.
- Rockdale Retired Educators Association Henry Gibbs Scholarship;Variable amount; for a graduate of a RCPS high school who has completed at least one year of college and is majoring in education. Applications are available in February from RREA scholarship committee. Applications must be received by March 31. Nominees must provide a transcript of their college grades and demonstrate a definite financial need. Nominations may be made by Rockdale County residents and must be endorsed by a high school counselor. Students may apply for, and be awarded, the scholarship for three years by submitting a new application each year. Scholarship funds will be deposited in the students' accounts at the college they attend. For more information, contact Kathy Voshall at 770-922-4796 or at 2309 Rolling Acres Drive, Conyers, GA, or Blake Craft at bcraft@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
- Rockdale Rotary Four Way Test Scholarship; Variable amount; for a senior from Salem High School; essay contest on the Four Way Test, or the guiding principles that Rotary members recite at every meeting - "Of the things we think, say or do - is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendships, will it be beneficial to all concerned?" More information at www.rockdalerotary.org
- Snapping Shoals EMC J.E. Robinson Memorial Scholarships; $2,000 each will be awarded to 14 high school seniors living in homes or attending schools served by Snapping Shoals EMC. Application requires essay, test scores, transcript and three recommendations. Deadline is February. For more information, www.ssemc.com, 770-385-2888.
- Snapping Shoals EMC All-Around Student Scholarships; $2,000 eachwill be awarded to six high school seniors whose homes or high schools are served by Snapping Shoals EMC. These scholarships recognize those students who go above and beyond in their extracurricular activities while still maintaining high academic standards. Application requires essay, test scores, transcript and three recommendations. Deadline is February. For more information, www.ssemc.com, 770-385-2888.
- Snapping Shoals EMC Washington Youth Tour Scholarships; A $500 scholarship and all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. to three sophomores or juniors whose homes or high schools are served by SSEMC. Application requires essay, test scores, transcript and two recommendations. Deadline is February. For more information, www.ssemc.co, 770-385-2888.
- Springfield Baptist Church Academic Scholarships; $800 each awarded to 18 high school seniors from the traditional high schools in Rockdale County, Newton County and surrounding counties. Applicants do not need to be a member of Springfield Baptist Church to apply; open to the community. Applicants must be accepted and enrolled as a full-time student at a two-year or four-year post-secondary institution. Application requires essay, transcript (3.0 GPA or higher), demonstrated spiritual leadership qualities and documented community service experience, letter recommendation from teacher or staff member of their current school and letter of recommendation from a personal reference (such as a mentor, clergy, family friend, etc), and their college acceptance letter. Application deadline is March 30. For application contact SBC Scholarship Committee Chair Mrs. Tarsha Williams 770-929-1111 or growthu@sbcgrowth.church or Minister Arthur Mitchell at amitchell@sbcgrowth.church .
- Willie Henderson Sr. Memorial Scholarship; $1,000 each awarded to one senior from each of Rockdale’s three main high schools, chosen by school counselors, who demonstrates academic and character excellence and community promise; awarded in June at the annual fundraising musical at Macedonia Baptist Church in honor of the late community leader Willie Henderson Sr., first president of the JP Carr School PTA who helped guide school integration in Rockdale. For more information, email williehendersonsr.scholarship@yahoo.com.
- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter Scholarship;$ 500 non-renewable scholarships awarded based on merit, financial need and available funding to graduating high school seniors enrolled in Newton and Rockdale counties high schools and planning to attend an accredited college or university. Application, 500-word essay, transcript with test scores (ie. SAT or ACT), two letters of recommendation, due March. Application and more information available at http://zphibpozeta.com/newtonrockdale-counties-scholarship. For more information, call Gloria Fallings at 404-906-2583 or Felicia Arnold at 678-231-5302 or email gfoctober2@bellsouth.net .
If you know of a scholarship that should be added to this list, please email rcpsinfo@rockdale.k12.ga.us.