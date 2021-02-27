Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Stacker set out to find the places in the United States that have the most severe weather, using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to look at storm events from 2010 to 2020. Click for more.

Dean Ridings is CEO of America’s Newspapers, an organization committed to explaining, defending and advancing the vital role of newspapers in democracy and civil life. America’s Newspapers puts an emphasis on educating the public on all the ways newspapers contribute to building a community identity and the success of local businesses. America’s Newspapers has approximately 1,500 newspaper and associate member companies. Learn more: www.newspapers.org.