CONYERS — Deanna Olton, CPA, has been promoted to Partner with Antares Group Inc.
Olton has been with Antares Group Inc., for 17 years and most recently served as director of the Business and Tax Advisory Group.
“The promotion of Deanna to partner marks an exciting milestone in her career and for our firm,” said Mark Kashgegian, CPA, leading partner of Antares Group Inc. “Deanna has a depth of experience and enthusiasm for our team members and our clients that is valuable to the continued growth of our firm.”
Olton specializes in business consulting, financial analysis, business valuations, tax compliance and people development. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hunter College in New York, a master of business administration from the New York Institute of Technology, and a doctor of business administration from Argosy University in Atlanta.
Olton resides in Covington and is an active member of many professional and charitable organizations, including the Georgia Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and the National Association of Black Accountants.
“I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the team of partners at the Antares Group. We have been blessed with a great, hard-working group that provides excellent service to our clients,” said Olton. “I am excited for the future of our firm and look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our team members and our clients.”
Antares Group is an accounting and tax advisory firm that has worked with restaurant and business owners for more than 40 years providing comprehensive back office, financial accounting, tax and business advisory services. Antares Group is a member of CPAmerica and has offices in Conyers and Dedham, Mass. The firm employs more than 100 accounting professionals who serve more than 1,200 restaurants in 40 states, guiding them to a brighter financial future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.