COVINGTON — The Covington and Newton County community was saddened Sunday to learn of the death of Almond Turner, a member of the Newton County Board of Education and former captain and assistant chief with the Covington Police Department.
Few details were available Sunday morning, other than Turner had gone to Meridian to visit family members and was killed there Saturday. Officials with the Police Department went to Meridian to bring home family members.
“The Covington Police Department is just devastated,” said Police Chief Stacey Cotton. “We have lost our beloved assistant chief of 20 years and a 45-year employee. It’s just a tragedy. We are asking for everyone to pray for the family.”
Turner retired from the Police Department in 2016 after 45 years of service. At that time, he was the city of Covington’s longest tenured employee. In 2016, the department also honored Turner by naming him “Officer of the Year,” and presenting him the “Police Who Care ‘Making A Difference’ Award.”
Turner was serving his sixth term representing District 4 on the Newton County Board of education.
A lifelong Covington resident, Turner attend R.L. Cousins school and graduated in 1968. There he saw first-hand the start of integration in the Newton County public school system.
After high school, Turner’s aptitude for the trumpet and love of music took him to Fort Valley State University, where he majored in music with dreams of becoming a band director.
While working a side job as a security officer, Turner noticed a hiring ad for the Atlanta Police Department and decided to apply. His wife encouraged him to pursue an opening at the city of Covington Police Department, too, because that is where they both grew up. Turner applied for both jobs and the day before he reported to take a physical for the Atlanta Police Department, Covington Police Chief Doug Digby called him for an interview. Turner was hired as a Covington police officer on June 13, 1972.
“I had plans to become a band director, but God had other plans,” Turner said in 2016. “He had plans for me to serve and protect, and I am glad I was obedient to Him and followed the plans He had.”
Turner was promoted to lieutenant in the Investigative Division in 1978 and then to captain in 1984. He would be named assistant police chief in 1997 and held that title through his retirement.