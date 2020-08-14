OXFORD - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found on Hull Street in Oxford Friday.
According to NCSO Public Information Officer Caitlin Jett, the Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Sonya Johnson, but cannot release any more information at this time.
The Citizen will update this story when more information becomes available.
