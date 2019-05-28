COVINGTON — The board of directors has named Debbie Harper as the interim president of the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce beginning June 1. She will follow Ralph Staffins, who resigned effective May 31.
Harper currently serves as the membership director for the CNCCC and has held this role since 2013. Under Harper’s leadership, membership has grown more than 30%.
“Debbie is a major contributor to CNCCC and more importantly, our community,” said Corey Consuegra, chairman of the Chamber board. “The board is confident she possesses the skills required to oversee the Chamber and also understands the needs of our members.”
In addition to degrees in Family and Consumer Science from Berry College, as well as Textiles Merchandising & Interiors from the University of Georgia, Harper is set to graduate from the United States Chamber Institute for Organizational Management this June, earning her IOM designation. Through this program, essential practices of nonprofit management are taught, individual performance is enhanced, and professional standards are elevated.
“It is an honor to accept the role as interim president of CNCCC,” said Harper. “I look forward to serving our members and the CNCCC staff to the best of my abilities continuing the success Ralph leaves behind.”
For further information, please contact the Chamber Office at 770-786-7510 or by email at dharper@newtonchamber.com.