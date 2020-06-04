COVINGTON — The Covington/Newton County Chamber of Commerce board of directors has appointed Debbie Harper as president of the Chamber effective immediately.
“On behalf of the CNCCC board of directors, we are thrilled to have Debbie lead this organization going forward,” said Mark Ross, chairman of the CNCCC board. “As a lifelong resident and community member of Newton County, Debbie is poised to take our mission of adding value to our members through promotion, partnership and education to a new level.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to lead on behalf of all local businesses in our community,” said Harper. “My unwavering commitment to Newton County, and the ability to listen to the voice of our customers, will help us continue to grow both in number and in service.”
Harper was named interim president in May 2019 following the resignation of Ralph Staffins. She previously served as the membership director of the Chamber, a role she held since 2013.
Harper holds degrees in family and consumer science from Berry College and textiles merchandising & interiors from the University of Georgia. She also received the IOM designation as a graduate of the United States Chamber Institute for Organizational Management. Through this program, essential practices of nonprofit management are taught, individual performance is enhanced, and professional standards are elevated.
While the current business landscape is blurry as a result of the recent pandemic, Harper and the CNCCC staff have remained focused and available to support current and prospective members. This includes recent grant support for small businesses, specifically with the help of community partner and Chamber member Facebook. If you would like to learn more about available support, please contact CNCCC at info@newtonchamber.com or (770) 786-7510.
A private, membership-driven organization, the Covington/Newton County Chamber of Commerce is comprised of more than 650 business enterprises, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals. Its mission is to provide leadership that facilitates creation of a prosperous local economy, effective advocacy for members and a high quality of life for residents, business people and visitors.
