COVINGTON — The year-long commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Newton County’s founding reaches its pinnacle on Saturday, Dec. 18 with a celebration on the downtown Covington Square.
The Bicentennial Birthday Bash will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will include activities, fireworks, giveaways and a performance by the Kollaboration Live Band, said Bryan Fazio, the county’s public information officer and a member of the Newton County Bicentennial Committee.
“It will be a big show, like the Fourth of July, and we’ll have some special fireworks for the occasion starting at 7 p.m.” said Fazio. “We just want people to come out and celebrate together this monumental occasion.”
The event will also include a tribute to a host of Newton County citizens who will be honored with 2021 Bicentennial Awards. Recipients include Archie Shepherd (Bicentennial Award), Rev. James T. Walden Sr. (Chairman’s Award), Dr. Laklieshia Izzard (One Newton Award), Jackie Smith (One Newton Award), We Ride to Provide (Non-Profit Award) and Fletcher’s Jewelry (Hometown Business Award).
Fazio also said that Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes and the mayors from the county’s municipalities will be presenting items to put in a time capsule that will be placed in the park (formerly called Rotary Park) behind the county Administration Building. In addition, legacy bricks will be offered for sale to be placed on the walkway between the Administration Building and the historic county courthouse.
The Bash is the latest (and final) activity planned by the eight-person Bicentennial Committee. Other events have included service days in each of the commission districts, community clean-ups, proclamations for the municipalities, the Newton County School System, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority and the Georgia Legislature, and free screenings at Legion Field of films produced in the area.
Banes said he’s been pleased with the work of the eight-person Bicentennial Committee and added he looks forward to a fun evening.
“We’ve had a great team assembled to work on our bicentennial celebration, and they came together and saw the vision and went to work,” he said. “They worked really hard at putting the monthly celebrations together and now here we are, getting ready for the big birthday.
“We’re excited about it, and we hope there will be a great turnout. We hope it will be something for the community to enjoy. It’s a family-friendly event with fireworks.”
When asked his feelings about leading the county during its 200th year, Banes said, “It’s amazing to me. Our slogan is ‘200 Years Behind Us/OneNewton Ahead Of Us,’ and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this community and be the chair of this great county that we all know and love.
“It’s such a wonderful time to lead this community because of all the wonderful things that are going on. This community has grown by leaps and bounds, and I am grateful for this opportunity to be leading at this time in our history.”
For more information about the Bicentennial Birthday Bash and the Legacy Brick Program, visit www.co.newton.ga.us/504/Newton-County-200.
