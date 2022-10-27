ATLANTA — As part of Quality Rated’s “Decade of Stars” 10th Anniversary celebration, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has named 126 child care providers to the exclusive Quality Rated Class of 2012 in recognition of their unique status as early adopters that have consistently delivered high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners. Child care centers honored in Rockdale and Newton counties include Discovery Point #61 and La Petite Academy in Conyers and Discovery Point #59 and Newton County Head Start Center in Covington.

The 126 providers are being singled out for beginning the Quality Rated process when the program launched in 2012, earning a 1-, 2-, or 3-star rating by July 2013, and maintaining a star rating continually over the past 10 years. DECAL will honor the Class of 2012 during statewide anniversary celebrations over the next three months.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos