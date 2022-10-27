ATLANTA — As part of Quality Rated’s “Decade of Stars” 10th Anniversary celebration, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has named 126 child care providers to the exclusive Quality Rated Class of 2012 in recognition of their unique status as early adopters that have consistently delivered high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners. Child care centers honored in Rockdale and Newton counties include Discovery Point #61 and La Petite Academy in Conyers and Discovery Point #59 and Newton County Head Start Center in Covington.
The 126 providers are being singled out for beginning the Quality Rated process when the program launched in 2012, earning a 1-, 2-, or 3-star rating by July 2013, and maintaining a star rating continually over the past 10 years. DECAL will honor the Class of 2012 during statewide anniversary celebrations over the next three months.
“The members of the Class of 2012 are the brightest of all the Quality Rated stars,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy Jacobs. “They have made early and sustained commitments to the goal of creating high-quality, nurturing learning environments for Georgia’s youngest learners that have contributed significantly to Quality Rated’s success during its first decade.”
To earn a Quality Rated 1-, 2-, or 3-star rating, a provider must meet requirements that exceed licensing standards. They demonstrate their commitment to structural quality by submitting a portfolio with evidence of qualified administrators and staff; high standards for child physical, emotional, and developmental well-being; robust family engagement activities, and intentional teaching practices. Applicants must also show that they adhere to process quality standards during on-site program assessments that are conducted by credentialed Quality Rated assessors. During the observation visits, the assessors evaluate the quality of teacher-child interactions; the accessibility of materials and equipment; and the physical layout of the classroom or family child care learning home.
In addition to recognizing the Class of 2012, the anniversary celebrations will commemorate Quality Rated’s achievements and engage with the program’s longstanding stakeholders and partners. Over the past 10 years, the Quality Rated star rating has become a symbol of excellence that providers across the state covet and that gives parents confidence that their children are receiving high-quality care and education. Since 2012 when the first star rating was awarded, the program has grown steadily. As of Aug. 15, more than 2,850 child care providers are Quality Rated. Additionally, 93% of children with Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) scholarships are enrolled at a Quality Rated provider, putting DECAL ever closer to realizing its vision that every child in Georgia regardless of their family income or geographic region has equal access to high-quality early child care and education.
“We are extremely proud to reach this important milestone in the development of Quality Rated,” said Dr. Bentley Ponder, DECAL deputy commissioner for Quality Innovations and Partnerships. “The 10th anniversary gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the great progress we have made in improving access to and elevating the quality of child care across the state with our star-rated providers, as well as our stakeholders and staff."
