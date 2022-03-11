...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
COVINGTON — A Decatur man was killed March 5 in south Newton County after he was shot while driving a a car.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Edward Stanley, 29, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound after the car he was driving crashed into a tree at a residence on Harvey Wood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved family members, and the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.
Shane Alexander Robinson, 27, of an Avery Drive, Covington address, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, and reckless conduct in connection with the incident. Robinson allegedly used a rifle in the shooting.
According to a report by the NCSO, a deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity on Harvey Drive at about 11:15 p.m. March 5. The caller reported that an unknown male had stolen a vehicle and crashed it into a tree in her yard. The caller also said there were three or four people in her yard, and one woman was searching the bushes for something.
When the deputy arrived he found Stanley unresponsive in the car. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
