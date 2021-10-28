CONYERS - A male driver was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Klondike and McDaniel Mill roads in Conyers early Thursday morning.
According to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 28, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection.When they arrived, they found an overturned vehicle with a deceased male inside. No other passengers were reported to be inside the vehicle.
The male’s identity has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown and the accident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the accident, please call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8035.
