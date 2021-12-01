December 1 Omicron coronavirus variant news By Adam Renton, Brad Lendon, Sheena McKenzie, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +8 Celebrities’ favorite holiday traditions Sunday Citizen compiled a list of celebrities’ favorite holiday traditions, using information taken from interviews, personal blogs, and social media posts. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Coronavirus Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Infectious Diseases Life Forms Microscopic Life Respiratory Diseases Viruses More News News The latest on the Omicron coronavirus variant By Rhea Mogul and Adam Renton, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Some victims of former New York gynecologist Robert Hadden reach $71.5 million settlement By Sonia Moghe, CNN 6 hrs ago 0 Business Square is changing its name to 'Block' By Rishi Iyengar, CNN BusinessUpdated 6 hrs ago 0 News When a Florida woman misdialed her sister's number, it sparked a 20-year friendship with a stranger in Rhode Island By Sara Smart, CNN 7 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News NASCAR NOTES: Drivers light up Nashville as part of Champion's Week The latest on the Omicron coronavirus variant No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Georgia Tech for fourth straight win Trae Young continues scoring binge as Hawks defeat Pacers ‘A Million Little Things’: James Roday Rodriguez on Gary & Maggie’s Future Together Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHEALTH: Too many bathroom trips overnight is a quality-of-life issueHorse head and headless alligator found in Florida canalIt hasn't been a lake for a century. An atmospheric river just made it one again'The Beatles: Get Back' may surprise even hardcore fansRockdale County Jail BlotterRockdale Jail escapee recaptured after 12 hours on the lamCovington man suspected of killing man found in a vehicle; lookout issuedOlde Town auto shop changing hands after 40 yearsCovington Housing Authority bond proposals draw ire of Baggett after no one from CHA shows upHundreds of FedEx packages were found tossed into an Alabama ravine, sheriff says Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Are you concerned about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, recently detected in South Africa? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes, very; I'll be curbing activities. Somewhat; monitoring/wait and see. No, not very; people are overreacting. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.