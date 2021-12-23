December 23 Omicron variant and coronavirus news By Helen Regan, Amy Woodyatt and Adam Renton, CNN Dec 23, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant for December 23. This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. NIAID-RML Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +26 Year in review: 25 best TV series of 2021 Stacker compiles every TV show with a 2021 release date on Metacritic and ranked the top 25. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Diseases And Disorders Epidemics And Outbreaks Health And Medical Infectious Diseases Life Forms Microscopic Life Public Health Respiratory Diseases Viruses More News +3 News featuredpopularurgent Linda Davis uses talent to keep little heads warm From staff reports 25 min ago 0 News Japan says it won't send government officials to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics By Jessie Yeung and Junko Ogura, CNN 33 min ago 0 News South Korea pardons disgraced former President Park Geun-hye By Gawon Bae and Helen Regan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Teen killed in LA-area mall after police officer's shot penetrates wall of dressing room, officials say By Topher Gauk-Roger, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Linda Davis uses talent to keep little heads warm Japan says it won't send government officials to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Titans widen lead in AFC South by edging 49ers South Korea pardons disgraced former President Park Geun-hye Teen killed in LA-area mall after police officer's shot penetrates wall of dressing room, officials say Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesConyers Police Department’s K9 Briscoe receives donation of body armorDeveloper plans liquor store to replace Seven Gables RestaurantRockdale County Jail BlotterRockdale deputy arrested following high-speed chase with state troopersRivian deal called 'transformative'Newton County Jail BlotterPrime Rib Roast Au Jus Perfect Every Time! No FailJuvenile charged with making threats against Eastside High SchoolFrank Nolan NesbitNewton County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you have a Christmas morning tradition? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. We open presents and eat a family breakfast. No. We just go with the flow. Yes. We go to church and then come home to open presents. No. We open presents on Christmas Eve so we just relax on Christmas morning. Yes. We spend the morning with our extended family members who come for a visit. No. We treat it like any other morning. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.