COVINGTON – The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has opened an investigation into a leak of ethylene oxide (EtO) in mid-September at the Becton Dickinson (BD) sterilization facility in Covington.
The announcement of the investigation on Thursday morning comes less than a day after the city of Covington requested BD to “temporarily cease operations utilizing EtO until further emissions control equipment can be put in place.” The city requested the shutdown due to recent air testing results indicated high levels of the cancer-causing chemical in the Covington Mill and Settler’s Grove neighborhoods around the plant.
Wednesday evening, Ellen Kondracki, vice president of Environmental, Health and Safety for BD, sent a response letter to the city stating that they “believe there is a fundamental misunderstanding on how to interpret air monitoring results,” and that after consulting three toxicology experts who reviewed the testing results, BD “will continue operations as normal at our Covington facility. There are absolutely no short- or long-term risks that would necessitate any reduction in operations at the site.”
EPD Investigation
On Sept. 27, BD self-reported a spill that began on Sept. 15. BD suffered a vacuum pump exhaust stack leak that sent 54 pounds of ethylene oxide into the air over an eight-day period. Approximately 7 pounds of Et0 were released each day from Sept. 15-22. State regulations do not require an organization to self-report spills under 10 pounds in a 24-hour period, but BD notified the EPD of the release.
But EPD released a statement late Wednesday evening saying that BD “inexplicably” failed to properly notify the EPD about the unintended release and that during that time the city of Covington was doing its own air testing for EtO in areas surrounding the facility.
“Due to this leak, EPD has opened an investigation into the Covington BD facility," the EPD's statement reads. "The safety of Georgia families remains the state’s top priority, and BD will be held accountable to the fullest extent available under current law. State officials cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this time.
“The city of Covington’s air testing results are deeply troubling. Based on these results, EPD will deploy more equipment to double testing frequency and determine what regulatory action may be necessary for the surrounding community’s safety.
“The governor and EPD are working together to name an environmental task force of stakeholders and subject-matter experts for recommendations on the regulation of medical sterilization companies and ethylene oxide use in Georgia.”
Covington request
Even though EPD had already announced plans for its air monitoring testing, the city of Covington decided to go a step further by conducting their own independent testing and in August, the City Council hired Montrose Air Quality Services to do air testing for ethylene oxide for $66,815.
Montrose Environmental conducted tests at 11 locations Sept. 17-23. Those locations included several test sites at the BD sterilization facility, locations in close proximity to the Covington Square, the Covington Mill and Settler’s Grove neighborhoods, south Covington and at the Covington Airport.
The results of the testing showed that the levels of ethylene oxide measured varied over the seven-day testing period. In Covington Mill, they ranged from .6 to a high of 15.3 micrograms per cubic meter of air that was recorded on Sept. 18. In Settlers Grove, they ranged from non-detectible to a high of 13.8 micrograms per cubic meter of air that was recorded on Sept. 22. Both high readings are much greater than the EPA’s safe level, and both occurred during the eight-day period when BD had the leak.
Based on those results, Mayor Ronnie Johnston and the Covington City Council sent BD a letter requesting they shut down their sterilization operation until more emissions control equipment can be installed.
“We are grateful for BD’s presence in our city and realize the number of Covington residents that are employed at BD’s sterilization facility,” Johnston said. “However, given the results of our independent air test, the Covington City Council and I have no choice but to ask BD to do the right thing for their employees and neighbors and temporarily cease operations at their Covington sterilization facility until additional safeguards are in place and we have data verifying the efficiency of those safeguards.
“This is not a decision we took lightly, but when the safety of thousands of residents and BD employees is at risk, the only prudent action is to temporarily cease operations until we can be assured the safety of our community isn’t compromised.”
BD response
Wednesday, shortly before Covington issued its request for BD to shut down its sterilization process, BD issued a release showing the results of air testing around the facility it had done by another testing company. Those results showed “a median concentration of EtO at 1.2 micrograms of EtO per cubic meter of air, is well below permissible exposure limits set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), but greater than the screening value set by U.S. EPA, which does not account for background levels of EtO from other sources, including the human body.”
In its letter to the city sent later Wednesday evening, Kondracki shared the perspectives of three toxicology experts who reviewed both Covington’s and BD’s air monitoring results and offered to discuss the findings with their experts and any experts the city has advising them.
“We believe that the residents of Covington deserve to understand the scientific facts and be assured that the BD facility is not creating health risks to the community,” said Kondracki.
She went on to note that the testing was “a very limited sample, and sampling results are snapshots in time. No one result can be taken as representative of long-term exposures, nor can short-term sampling provide enough data to determine lifetime risks,” and that “all measurements should be considered when assessing exposures over time, not just the highest value, since long-term health risk generally depends on consistent long-term exposure.”
Kondracki added that a study for the Advanced Medical Technology Association, done by Montrose, the firm the city hired to do its testing, found that substantially higher EtO levels can be found in everyday instances that are much greater than the rate found in Covington Mill, such as the idling of a 2003 SUV, the cold start of a gas generator, a charcoal fire, a wood fire pit, and even freshly opened sauerkraut.
”The data above is not intended to say that these everyday items are unsafe, it is simply to show context, and to illustrate how a single value cannot be used to represent long-term exposure,” wrote Kondracki. “Daily, localized levels of ethylene oxide will correspond to a variety of sources, some present on some days, some on others.
“Given the results you presented and interpretation of that data from leading toxicologists, we will continue operations as normal at our Covington facility. There are absolutely no short- or long-term risks that would necessitate any reduction in operations at the site.”
(Editor's Note: Copies of BD's letter to the city of Covington, and the preliminary results of Covington's air testing are attached to this article online.)