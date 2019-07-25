CONYERS - The chase of a reported stolen vehicle in DeKalb County on June 30 has led to the three suspects in the car being charged with thefts from vehicles in Olde Town on June 24.
During the morning hours of June 24, several vehicles were broken into and one car was stolen from homes on Main Street in the Olde Town area. Conyers Police put out a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for the stolen vehicle, a gold 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Six days later, a DeKalb Police officer was patrolling on Silver Maple Circle in southwest DeKalb when he saw the vehicle parked with three males sleeping inside the car. A check of the tag found it had been reported stolen out of Conyers on June 24.
The officer radioed for assistance, but the three males woke up when another patrol car passed by and took off in the vehicle. The officer followed and reported the driver was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
The driver stopped the car on Kingswood Run and the three suspects fled on foot. An officer reported seeing a handgun falling from one of the suspects, but could not identify which one. The handgun was recovered and a check through NCIC showed no report of it being stolen.
DeKalb officers established a perimeter around the area, and two of the suspects, Tadon Ward-Pimpleton, 18, of Austell, and a 15-year-old from Ellenwood, were captured a short time later. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Deon Chaney, 17, of Ellenwood, but he escaped capture at the time.
Detectives with the Conyers Police Department interviewed the two suspects and learned that they were in Conyers visiting a friend on June 23, the night before the thefts occurred.
Chaney was arrested by Conyers Police on July 12 and charged with three counts of entering auto and one count of motor vehicle theft. Ward-Pimpleton was charged with three counts of entering auto. The juvenile is also facing charges, but was released into the custody of his mother.