CONYERS - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested two murder suspects on Dec. 24, including one in Conyers.
DeKalb Sheriff’s investigators worked with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office to arrest 23-year-old Courtney Evette Terrell of Lithonia at a Conyers residence on a charge of murder.
The arrest warrant alleges that Terrell caused the death of Shamsiddin Echols on Oct. 24 at a convenience store on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
In a separate operation, DeKalb investigators, along with the U.S. Marshals Office, arrested Gerald Jerome Clark, 41, of Stone Mountain, on a charge of murder in the death of an unidentified woman on Sept. 26 at a Fieldgreen Drive residence in Stone Mountain. The arrest warrant alleges that Clark shot the victim several times and locked her in the trunk of a vehicle which he set on fire.
Both arrests were made without incident and both Terrell and Clark remain held in the Dekalb County Jail without bond.
