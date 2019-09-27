TUCKER – The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in location Vennie Harden, a 64-year-old African-American male. He has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 26.
Harden is diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen in the food court in at the Mall of Stonecrest in Lithonia.
He was last seen wearing a yellow Polo shirt, grey and blue shorts, and black/white Nike sneakers. Harden is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has a low haircut and a gray beard.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harden is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.