Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas to reopen more than a week after migrant surge By Rosa Flores, Conor Powell and Ray Sanchez, CNN Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas was to reopen to vehicle traffic Saturday afternoon after a week-long shutdown prompted by a surge of migrants along the border with Mexico.Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was to resume at 4 p.m. local time Saturday, and cargo traffic was to restart on Monday morning, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).The popular port of entry connecting the Texas city of Del Rio with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico temporarily closed September 17 after the migrants -- many of them Haitian -- converged at a makeshift camp under the international bridge to await processing by immigration authorities. At times the number of migrants topped 14,000.Bridge traffic was rerouted to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry. Chaotic scenes at the Del Rio bridge, including border agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against migrants, sparked anger from both local and federal officials and a border crisis for the Biden administration.After several days of living in squalid conditions under the bridge, the last remaining migrants began departing the camp Friday on buses for CBP processing centers.According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 3,900 Haitians have been moved from the Del Rio camp to CBP custody or other sectors of the border to be processed.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +34 PHOTOS: Georgia at Vanderbilt Football Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Border Control Brazil Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Immigration Immigration, Citizenship And Displacement International Relations International Relations And National Security Latin America National Security North America Rio De Janeiro Roads And Traffic South America Southwestern United States Territorial And National Borders Texas The Americas Transportation And Warehousing Transportation Infrastructure United States Government Organizations - Us Us Customs And Border Protection Us Department Of Homeland Security Us Federal Departments And Agencies Port Of Entry Bridge Politics Highway Commercial Law Transports Traffic Pedestrian Traffic Del Rio Border Migrant More News News Federal court temporarily blocks Covid-19 vaccine mandate for New York City teachers By Kristina Sgueglia and Dakin Andone, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News A haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy's foot while trying to scare him By Alaa Elassar, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Oldest polar bear in human care in North America dies at Milwaukee zoo By Theresa Waldrop, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News First grader wears mask for school picture because his mom told him not to take it off at school By David Williams and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Federal court temporarily blocks Covid-19 vaccine mandate for New York City teachers A haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy's foot while trying to scare him Oldest polar bear in human care in North America dies at Milwaukee zoo Late uprising fuels No. 12 Notre Dame past No. 18 Wisconsin First grader wears mask for school picture because his mom told him not to take it off at school Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThis is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in Georgia17-year-old charged in murder of Conyers manPorterdale man, Social Circle man among 7 arrested during GBI investigation into child pornographyNew Eastside High will open in summer 2022Local newborn twins receive care they need close to homeCovington Police Department arrests two suspects in rash of entering auto incidentsNewborn man Trea Johnson convicted in 2018 murderK-9 Officer Tom-Tom's death under investigationRockdale County Jail BlotterThree new physicians join Piedmont as Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: The iPhone 13 went on sale Friday. Are you planning to buy one? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I love to be among the first to get new technology. No. I'm happy with my current smart phone. Yes. My current smartphone is pretty old. No. I need a new phone but really can't afford one right now. Never. I am an Android phone user. No. I plan to hold on to my "dumb" phone as long as I can. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.