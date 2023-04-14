Four programs focused on improving health and education in metro Atlanta received significant grants from Delta Community Credit Union to support their services. Georgia’s largest credit union awarded a total of $30,000 to Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels Inc., Emory University, Frazer Center, and Revved Up Kids Inc.
Kids’ Doc-on-Wheels Inc., an organization that provides pediatric care to children in schools and day cares, received $10,000 to fund its mobile and telemedicine services in Title 1 schools.
“Kids’ Doc-On-Wheels will accomplish in-person and telehealth visits for at least 750 new patients in the Atlanta area as supported by this grant,” the organization’s grant consultant Cathi Athaide said.
The Credit Union also awarded $7,500 to Emory University and the Frazer Center. Emory University will allocate the funds to the Goizueta Business School’s Start: ME Accelerator program, which connects entrepreneurs to resources needed to build and grow their businesses.
“The grant will allow Start:ME to offer a tailored five-week legal MasterMind workshop and one-to-one consultation hours to 15 microbusiness owners in historically underserved communities,” Program Director Erin Igleheart said. “We are so appreciative of Delta Community’s generosity and deep engagement in under-resourced communities.”
The Frazer Center’s grant will fund its Inclusion Nature-Based Early Education program, geared towards low-income children. Tonja Holder, the vice president of development at Frazer Center, said the grant will support Child Development Associate (CDA) technical training to interns.
“CDA training is highly specialized and can only be taught by a certified instructor,” Holder said. “Providing this level of experience and expertise for our interns is invaluable.”
Another $5,000 was awarded to Revved Up Kids Inc., a nonprofit focused on protecting children and teens from sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking. The organization will use Delta Community’s grant to fund its internet safety workshops.
“These vital funds will be used to provide sexual abuse prevention training programs for children and teens in the Atlanta area,” Revved Up Kids founder and Executive Director Alli Neal said.
“Community involvement and investment are fundamental to us,” Delta Community’s CEO Hank Halter said. “We believe companies have a responsibility to act as good corporate citizens in the areas where they are privileged to operate, and our employees take pride in supporting organizations and programs that deliver beneficial services across metro Atlanta.”
Through its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community will invest a total of $150,000 in 20 metro Atlanta nonprofit organizations throughout 2023.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.