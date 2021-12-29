CONYERS — Getting tested for COVID-19 has turned into a test of patience as the demand for testing has surged and the wait times have grown.
For those seeking to get a test at the Springfield Baptist Church drive-through site on Iris Drive in Rockdale County, the wait before Christmas was about 20 to 30 minutes; however, on Tuesday morning, the line of cars queuing up for testing extended west on Iris Drive for nearly a mile to Salem Gate Way.
Georgia set a record high for coronavirus cases Tuesday. The state Department of Public Health reported 13,670 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or likely cases detected by positive antigen rapid tests, the highest total since early January.
Chad Wasdin, public information officer for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments, said testing remains an important part of addressing the pandemic, so that individuals can know if they’re infected with COVID-19. However, the omicron variant has rapidly spread, putting greater pressure on testing sites at Springfield Baptist and Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.
“Unfortunately, across our district both of our testing sites as well as other testing sites, like private providers and community initiatives, are experiencing high demand and long lines,” said Wasdin in an email to the Citizen. “It isn’t unique to our location. Part of the challenge is current demand versus available staffing resources.”
Wasdin said the lack of available staffing makes it difficult to open additional mass testing sites.
The Health Department is currently putting emphasis on increasing the vaccination rate. The health district operates a mass vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall in the former Sears building, at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Vaccines are also available at the health departments in Covington and Conyers.
“At the Health Department, our public health response is currently focused on making vaccine more widely available to our communities, and we are utilizing our staff to do that in our mass vaccination site and our health centers,” said Wasdin.
As of Tuesday, 43% of Newton residents were fully vaccinated, with 29% having also received the booster. In Rockdale County, 51% were fully vaccinated, with 32% also having received the booster.
“By increasing vaccination numbers, we will increase protection and decrease avenues of spread in our communities,” said Wasdin.
Wasdin said the Health Department recognizes the frustration experienced by those seeking to get tested.
“For individuals who are ill and cannot or choose not to wait in line for a test, the absolute best measure is to stay at home and recover (unless medical care is needed)," said Wasdin. "The same also goes for those who are symptomatic and waiting for their results. By staying home when ill, we will limit the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens, like flu, which is also rising in our communities.”
There have been nearly 1.8 million confirmed or likely cases of COVID-19 in Georgia since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the DPH. The virus has hospitalized 93,893 Georgians and resulted in 4,984 probable deaths.
As of Dec. 28, Rockdale reported 10,572 confirmed COVID cases, with 1,235 of those occurring over the prior two weeks. In Newton, there have been 12,842 total confirmed cases, with 1,225 of those reported over the past two weeks. More than 500 people in Rockdale and Newton have died as a result of the pandemic — 240 in Rockdale and 328 in Newton.
