CONYERS — COVID-19 testing has turned into a test of patience as the demand for testing has surged and the wait times have grown.
For those seeking to get a test at the Springfield Baptist Church drive-through site on Iris Drive in Rockdale County, the wait before Christmas was about 20 to 30 minutes; however, on Tuesday morning, the line of cars queuing up for testing extended west on Iris Drive for nearly a mile to Salem Gate Way.
Chad Wasdin, public information officer for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments, said testing remains an important part of addressing the pandemic, so that individuals can know if they’re infected with COVID-19. The Health Department recommends that anyone who tests positive should follow Georgia Department of Public Health’s Isolation Guidance.
These guidelines include staying home except to receive medical care, separating yourself from other people and animals in your home, wearing a face mask, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if washing isn’t an option), avoiding sharing household items, cleaning “high-touch” surfaces frequently, and monitoring symptoms to watch for more severity that could require more medical attention.
For individuals who have symptoms, isolation can be discontinued if:
• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and
• At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
• Symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved
For individuals who tested positive but did not have symptoms, isolation can be discontinued if
• At least five days have passed since the positive laboratory test and the person remains asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others
• Note, if you later develop symptoms, you should follow the guidance for symptomatic persons above.
Wasdin said while testing is widely available in the community through the Health Department or private providers, it may be difficult to get a test as people travel to and from holiday travel. The Health Department recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms follow isolation guidance to avoid potentially spreading illness. If individuals test positive with a (nonclinical) home rapid test, they should consider it a true positive and follow isolation guidance and following up with a medical provider, he said.
In addition to isolating when ill, everyone should continue to follow general mitigation measures including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, socially distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and washing hands. Following the general mitigation measures helps to limit the spread of not only COVID, but also other circulating respiratory pathogens such as influenza and RSV.
The Springfield Baptist Church testing site serves surrounding communities, available Tuesday through every other Saturday. Appointments are not required, but preregistration is recommended to expedite the process. Pre-registration is available at : https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=5991
The Health Department also has another testing site at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. At this point, the department does not have plans to open additional sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.