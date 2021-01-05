CONYERS — Rockdale County voters demonstrated their Democratic preferences Tuesday, voting overwhelmingly in favor of Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoff elections.
With all 16 precincts reporting, as of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Ossoff had 72.36% of Rockdale votes, compared to incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue with 27.64%. There were 40,146 total votes cast.
Warnock garnered 72.56% of votes, compared to Senator Kelly Loeffler’s 27.44%. There were 40,154 votes cast in the election in Rockdale County.
In Newton County, with 22 of 22 precincts reporting, Democrats again carried the runoff, although the margins were closer than in Rockdale.
Ossoff earned 51.65% of votes to Perdue’s 48.35%. There were 35,149 total votes cast.
Warnock received 51.94% of votes, compared to Loeffler’s 48.06%. There were 35,161 votes cast.
Due to heavy turnout during early and absentee balloting, there were short wait times — or no waiting at all — at the polls in Rockdale and Newton on Tuesday.
All results are unofficial and incomplete until the elections are certified.
Statewide, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Perdue held a slight lead over Ossoff, 50.74% to 49,26% with 117 of 159 counties counted.
Loeffler also held a slight lead over her Democrat challenger at 10 p.m. Loeffler had 50.36% of the vote to Warnock’s 49.65%.
