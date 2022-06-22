...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Department of Driver Services: Never leave kids or pets in a hot vehicle
Department of Driver Services (DDS) Reminder: Never Leave Kids or Pets in a Hot Vehicle
The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) reminds all Georgians that it is NEVER safe to leave a child or pet alone in a hot car. During our state’s brutal heat wave it is especially critical that everyone do their part to keep the most vulnerable safe.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that more than half (54%) of all vehicle-related heatstroke deaths in children are caused by a child accidentally being left in the car. (For more information on preventing hot car deaths visit http://nhtsa.gov/campaign/heatstroke).
“Senseless deaths can be prevented by having a strategy to check every time you exit your vehicle. Make it part of your routine to park your car, look inside the vehicle to ensure that your child or pet was not left behind, and then lock the car (#ParkLookLock). Never willingly leave any a child or pet in a vehicle unattended, even with the window cracked. It only takes minutes for them to overheat in a hot car,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore commented.
Important Tips to Prevent Tragedies
• Never leave your child alone in a car, even if you think you’ll only be gone for a minute.
• Develop an exit strategy (Park, Look, Lock) by leaving your shoe or briefcase in the backseat to retrieve with your child when parked.
• Lock your car when you aren’t using it. Even if you don’t have a child of your own, a neighborhood child could get into your unlocked vehicle, with tragic consequences.
• Leave your pet at home.
• If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call.
“DDS encourages safety on the roadways for drivers and passengers alike. Please take these tips to heart, and don’t put your most vulnerable passengers at risk,” said Commissioner Moore.
For more information on driver education, testing, and license issuance, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov or download the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO.
