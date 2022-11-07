The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer Veterans Day Coffee and Connections Resource Fair for Walton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Newton, Jasper and Morgan counties on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Covington Career Center, 7249 Industrial Blvd. NE, Covington.

Several employers are scheduled to attend, including META (formally known as Facebook), JMA Placement, Golden State Foods, MGM Production, Bridgestone, Newton County Government, and Nisshinbo.

