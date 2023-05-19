1517011856348.jpg

Deputy Eric Tolbert has been acquitted of animal cruelty charges in connection with the heat-related deaths of his three personal dogs.

CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been indicted in connection with the heat-related deaths of his three dogs has been acquitted on all charges.

Eric Tolbert was found not guilty by a Superior Court jury Thursday, May 18, on all charges, including three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

