CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office.
Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals in connection with the deaths of the three dogs and the conditions in which his department-issued K9 officer Aegis was kept in his back yard.
“My office, with Animal Crimes Resource Prosecutor Jessica Rock from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, have conducted a thorough review of the investigation and assessment of the facts in the case involving Eric Tolbert,” said District Attorney Alisha Johnson in a released statement. “Our efforts have led us to the point where we sought and obtained an indictment before the Rockdale County grand jury. As I promised the people of Rockdale County, in this and all cases, where the evidence leads, we will follow and pursue each case without fear, favor or affection. This is a pending criminal matter, there will be no further comment until the conclusion of this case.”
The deaths of Tolbert’s dogs, which the Citizen first reported in September, drew widespread attention, particularly from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The organization held a rally at the Rockdale County Courthouse in November calling on Johnson to seek an indictment against Tolbert.
Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett had also called for an indictment. In an October letter to Johnson, Levett said his investigator had been unable to get a warrant against Tolbert following an internal investigation, even after following advice from the District Attorney’s Office. At that time Johnson responded that her office was continuing to evaluate the case.
Tolbert, who has been with RCSO seven years, five as a K9 handler, was placed on administrative leave and reassigned in September following an investigation into the deaths of his three American bully dogs, which is a breathing-impaired breed.
According to the internal affairs investigation report, the three dogs apparently died of heat stroke inside an uninsulated, enclosed shed in mid-June when temperatures were well into the 90s. One dog reportedly died June 13 when a large fan was being used to cool the shed. The other two dogs died the next day after Tolbert said he installed a portable air conditioner but failed to fully read the instructions. According to the investigation, Tolbert left the two dogs inside the shed for eight hours while he worked an off-duty job. At some point during that time the air conditioner, which was powered by an extension cord, stopped working. Tolbert said he returned to find one of the dogs dead; the other died shortly afterwards.
Tolbert reportedly disposed of at least one of the dogs in a trash can; the other two were initially placed in a trash can but later removed and buried in Tolbert’s yard.
Deputies were alerted to the situation after Tolbert posted the dogs’ deaths on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s residence and seven officers went to conduct a search on June 17. According to the investigation, officers found Tolbert out of town and his assigned K9 Officer Aegis in an outdoor kennel in the back yard. Aegis, a Labrador retriever, was removed from Tolbert’s residence in good condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office, although officers reported that his kennel was in an unsanitary condition and he was wearing his collar, which is against policy for a dog contained in a kennel.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.