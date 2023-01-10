1517011856348.jpg

Deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted in connection with the heat-related deaths of his three personal dogs.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office.

Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals in connection with the deaths of the three dogs and the conditions in which his department-issued K9 officer Aegis was kept in his back yard.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos