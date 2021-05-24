Accident Investigation.jpg

CONYERS - A Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning while investigating a traffic accident on Interstate 20.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was struck about 3:40 a.m. after he had responded to an accident on I-20 East just before exit 84. The deputy was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained and is expected to make a full recovery.

The other vehicle involved stayed on the scene and no injuries were reported by the other parties involved. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

