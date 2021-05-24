CONYERS - A Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning while investigating a traffic accident on Interstate 20.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was struck about 3:40 a.m. after he had responded to an accident on I-20 East just before exit 84. The deputy was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained and is expected to make a full recovery.
The other vehicle involved stayed on the scene and no injuries were reported by the other parties involved. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
