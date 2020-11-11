CONYERS — Derek Bogan was unanimously approved as the new director of Rockdale Water Resources by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners during its Nov. 10 meeting. Bogan has been serving as deputy director of RWR since he was hired in October 2019.
Bogan becomes the first actual director of RWR since Angie Luna was appointed in December 2018 and left barely a month later in January 2019. Since that time, Dr. Terrell Gibbs, who has been and will continue to be a consultant for RWR, served as acting director.
Toni Holmes, director of Talent Management for the county, presented Bogan to the BOC.
"He comes to us with over 31 years of experience, not only in water resources, but also in stormwater, public utilities and public works," Holmes said. "Bogan has served in multiple leadership roles in the city of East Point, as well as Clayton County government.
"Bogan has a bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Georgia Southern University. He also has several certifications. He is a member of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals and the Water Environment Federation."
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington made a motion to appoint Bogan as director of RWR. District 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams seconded the motion, and it was approved 3-0.
Following the vote, Bogan thanked the commissioners and their staff for all the support he has received since he came to Rockdale County.
"I've very excited about the appointment," he said, "and looking forward to using my knowledge and experience in advancing the department."
Washington stated she has known Bogan since 1999 when both of them worked for the city of East Point and is excited to have him as director of RWR.
"I have seen the way he has managed his staff, the way they respect and admire him, the way that he systematically gets the job done and does it in such a professional manner that you don't even really know that there was a problem," Washington said. "He is so solution-oriented. It is my absolute pleasure to have Mr. Bogan here as director of our Water Resources Department, and I look forward to the great things that I know he is going to do for this county."
Williams welcomed Bogan and stated she is excited that RWR finally has a director.
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said that when the opportunity arises to promote from within, Rockdale County takes that opportunity. He added that they also plan to promote another RWR employee to deputy director in the near future.
Bogan is taking over at a busy time for Rockdale Water Resources, which recently completed the renovation of the old BB&T bank building on Main Street for its customer service department and is in the process of having a new $24.9 million wastewater treatment plant constructed which, when completed, will add 2.55 million gallons per day of treatment capacity to the county's wastewater treatment system.
Rockdale County was awarded a $27 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority in 2018 in order to fund construction of the new plant, and in 2017 the BOC approved an increase in water usage fees by 6 percent a year over the next five years, starting in 2018, with the additional revenue to be used to pay the loan. The county will pay 1.8% interest on the loan.
And in October, Rockdale County refinanced debt related to the water and sewerage system. The county issued new bonds to pay off older higher interest bonds resulting in a savings of $2.8 million.
