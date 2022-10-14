CONYERS — In recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Marsy’s Law for Georgia presented its Champion Award to lifelong victims’ rights advocate Derek Marchman for his 30-plus years of working to advance and support crime victims’ rights in Georgia and the nation. The award was presented in Conyers on Oct. 12.

Marchman was recognized for his critical role in helping to pass Georgia’s Victim Bill of Rights and Family Violence Act with the Georgia Governor’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, and his work to enact institutional changes as the director of the Georgia Victims’ Compensation Program. Marchman also headed the assistance efforts for the 1996 Olympic bombing victims to ensure victims had their medical bills, family privacy issues and trauma addressed. His work with legislators in adding a percentage of fines and parole fees paid into the Crime Victims Fund has resulted in more than $20 million awarded to over 4,800 victims or their families annually.

