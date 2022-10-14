Victims' rights advocate Derek Marchman, center, displays the Marsy's Law Champion Award he was presented Wednesday Oct. 12. Shown with Marchman at the presentation are Melvin Hewitt, left, and Dr. Tamiko Lowry Pugh, two members of the Marsy's Law for Georgia advisory board, on which Marchman also serves.
Victims' rights advocate Derek Marchman, center, displays the Marsy's Law Champion Award he was presented Wednesday Oct. 12. Shown with Marchman at the presentation are Melvin Hewitt, left, and Dr. Tamiko Lowry Pugh, two members of the Marsy's Law for Georgia advisory board, on which Marchman also serves.
Photo by Joy Powers
The Marsy's Law Coin presented to Derek Marchman for his lifetime of work in support of victims' rights.
CONYERS — In recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Marsy’s Law for Georgia presented its Champion Award to lifelong victims’ rights advocate Derek Marchman for his 30-plus years of working to advance and support crime victims’ rights in Georgia and the nation. The award was presented in Conyers on Oct. 12.
Marchman was recognized for his critical role in helping to pass Georgia’s Victim Bill of Rights and Family Violence Act with the Georgia Governor’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, and his work to enact institutional changes as the director of the Georgia Victims’ Compensation Program. Marchman also headed the assistance efforts for the 1996 Olympic bombing victims to ensure victims had their medical bills, family privacy issues and trauma addressed. His work with legislators in adding a percentage of fines and parole fees paid into the Crime Victims Fund has resulted in more than $20 million awarded to over 4,800 victims or their families annually.
Marsy’s Law for Georgia recently appointed Marchman to its Advisory Board following his U.S. Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime’s (OVC) Crime Victims’ Rights Award during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in April.
“After U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland presented Derek Marchman with the Crime Victims’ Rights Award in April for his prolific work on behalf of victims and their families, it was only natural that we not only recruit Derek as a Marsy’s Law for Georgia advisory board member but also honor him with the Marsy’s Law Champion Award,” said Marsy’s Law for Georgia consultant Brad Alexander. “Recognizing Derek during Domestic Violence Awareness Month also provides a signal boost for domestic violence victims and survivors to ensure their rights are being observed and their needs met.”
At his consulting firm, Marchman continues his support by creating programs and policies for crime victims and then helping those in government and judicial positions to execute them. He also finds the time to train and lecture as a motivational speaker at law enforcement conferences, collegiate athletic programs, Greek organizations and more on the topics of dating violence, cultural diversity and psychology, which have motivated and inspired officials, students and leaders around the country.
“It’s been an incredible year receiving the Crime Victims’ Rights Award from the OVC and now the Marsy’s Law Champion Award,” said Marchman. “My life’s work has been focused on victim assistance and providing government entities with the tools to better serve victims. I look forward to continuing my efforts as a Marsy’s Law for Georgia advisory board Member to do all that I possibly can.”
Two other Marsy’s Law for Georgia advisory board members, Melvin Hewitt, of Isenberg & Hewitt, and Dr. Tamiko Lowry Pugh, victims’ rights advocate at the Fulton County Solicitor's Office, presented The Champion Award to Marchman. In addition, Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Superior Court Judge Nancy N. Bills and Rockdale District Attorney Alisha Johnson attended the presentation.
The most recent recipients of the Marsy’s Law Champion Award and Challenge Coins Georgia include Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and State Board of Pardons and Paroles board member Meg Heap earlier this year. Past Marsy’s Law Challenge Coin recipients also include Peter Skandalakis, Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council (PAC) of Georgia’s executive director, Kimya Motley and Beverly Muhammad, Marsy’s Law for Georgia advisory board members, and Senator John Lewis. More recipients will be announced throughout the year. To nominate a crime victim’s advocate for consideration, please contact Frances Chang at fchang@c21pr.com.
In 2018, Marsy’s Law amended the Georgia State Constitution to include a Bill of Rights for victims of violent crimes during criminal proceedings. The constitutional amendment received broad support and assures rights for victims, including standing to petition a court if they feel that their rights have been violated. Georgia is one of the numerous states across the country that have added Marsy’s Law to their constitutions in recent years. To learn more about Marsy’s Law Georgia, visit marsyslawforga.com. Victims and supporters interested in sharing their stories can email georgia@marsyslaw.us.
