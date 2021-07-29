COVINGTON — Residents of an eastern Newton County neighborhood are bracing for battle over a controversial truck stop development that they thought had been put to rest.
Homeowners in River Cove are concerned that the developer, Jones Petroleum/JPC Design Construction, has submitted a third site plan for the project that expands the development from a compromise they had reached earlier. Under that compromise, the project had been scaled down to include a smaller convenience store with two restaurants but no tractor-trailer fueling and no overnight truck parking.
Don Hadyk, treasurer of River Cove Civic Association, said neighbors are concerned that if the larger scale project is approved, they’ll be one step closer to the truck stop development.
“The basic layout is the same as the original truck stop site plan, with some changes to it,” said Hadyk. “Basically it is still the same plan. They could go ahead and expand this in the future. That’s the concern, and we want to put a stop to that.”
Hadyk also pointed out that the property lies within the Brick Store Overlay zoning, which allows a convenience store and gas station, but not a truck stop.
Opponents of the truck stop thought they had put the brakes on the project in May after negotiating with JPC to reduce the scale of the project.
Bill Jones, owner of Jones Petroleum, had asked the Board of Commissioners in February to rezone 36 acres of the 46-acre subject property to CH (highway commercial) from AR (agricultural) for the truck stop development. The remaining 10 acres are already zoned CH. The BOC unanimously rejected the rezoning request, citing that the development was not in keeping with the objectives of the Brick Store Overlay. Jones subsequently filed an appeal in Newton County Superior Court.
With the court case pending, residents of eastern Newton County said they worked with JPC to come up with an alternate plan for the property. In May, JPC submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit that would allow development of a convenience store with fuel pumps and two restaurants on the 10 acres already zoned CH. The CUP is required because the land is located in a protected watershed area, and the convenience store would have underground fuel storage. With the agreement of area residents, the Planning Commission recommended approval and sent the request to the BOC.
However, when JPC attorney Richard Milam presented the CUP request to the BOC in June, he included changes that had not been previously discussed. He also denied that, contrary to the understanding of Commissioner Stan Edwards and County Attorney Megan Martin, Jones Petroleum had agreed to drop the lawsuit if the CUP were granted. The Board of Commissioners then voted to table the CUP request until Aug. 17.
LeAnne Long, also a River Cove Civic Association board member and a former member of the Board of Commissioners, said residents now believe JPC should be required to submit a new letter of intent and begin the rezoning process again.
Long said residents of River Cove became aware that JPC had submitted a new site plan expanding the development when they met with Development Services Director Judy Johnson on July 12 to discuss the tabled CUP request in advance of the Aug. 17 meeting.
“To our surprise, a new, third site plan dated July 8, 2021, was presented by Ms. Johnson,” Long wrote in an email. “JPC had completely changed the site plan back to the original truck stop plan.”
Hadyk said community residents continue to hope for an agreeable resolution to the development dispute and will continue to work with Development Services.
“My thoughts are, if we can’t go back to the set of conditions we agreed to … then they need to resubmit their letter of intent and their permit application so we know what the heck we are dealing with here,” he said.
