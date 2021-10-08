SquireLane.jpeg

Squire Lane in south Rockdale County has been closed more than two years due to a stormwater culvert failure. The road connects Parr Road to Goode Road.

CONYERS — Residents on Squire Lane have been waiting more than two years for a stormwater culvert on their street to be repaired. Now, county officials say, the design work for the project has been completed and the project is ready to be put out to bid.

Heavy rains in April 2019 overwhelmed the culvert and caused a sinkhole. Rockdale’s Stormwater Department made repairs at that time, but when more heavy rains fell that June, water overtopped the roadway and washed it out even more. The road, which connects Goode Road to Parr Road, was closed pending repairs, and it’s been that way ever since.

Although the county expected to be able to make repairs to the road in the fall of 2019, a lack of funding delayed the project. Work on the project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, according to the county.

According to a Stormwater Department report in 2019, the old corrugated metal culvert that was under the road will be replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert.

Squire Lane is one of 17 road closures that occurred due to torrential rainfall in April 2019. Five more roads were closed later that summer due to heavy rainfall. Most of those roads have been repaired and reopened.

