...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia and northeast Georgia, including the following areas, in
central Georgia, Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Twiggs and
Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Rockdale, Union
and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison,
Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White.
* Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
ongoing and expect to continue, especially across eastern GA.
Rainfall totals of two to four inches with isolated pockets of 6
inches will be possible over the already saturated soils across
the watch area. Locally higher amounts will also be possible. The
potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers
and creeks will continue overnight, given the wet ground and above
normal streamflows across the watch area. Several rivers and
creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Squire Lane in south Rockdale County has been closed more than two years due to a stormwater culvert failure. The road connects Parr Road to Goode Road.
CONYERS — Residents on Squire Lane have been waiting more than two years for a stormwater culvert on their street to be repaired. Now, county officials say, the design work for the project has been completed and the project is ready to be put out to bid.
Heavy rains in April 2019 overwhelmed the culvert and caused a sinkhole. Rockdale’s Stormwater Department made repairs at that time, but when more heavy rains fell that June, water overtopped the roadway and washed it out even more. The road, which connects Goode Road to Parr Road, was closed pending repairs, and it’s been that way ever since.
Although the county expected to be able to make repairs to the road in the fall of 2019, a lack of funding delayed the project. Work on the project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, according to the county.
According to a Stormwater Department report in 2019, the old corrugated metal culvert that was under the road will be replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert.
Squire Lane is one of 17 road closures that occurred due to torrential rainfall in April 2019. Five more roads were closed later that summer due to heavy rainfall. Most of those roads have been repaired and reopened.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
