cousins school.jpg

After some initial problems, a temporary warming shelter has opened at Wolverine Gym on Geiger Street in Covington.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School.

The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest temperatures experienced here in years.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos