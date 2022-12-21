...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO
NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85
corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall
into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows
in the teens expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy
conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph
with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Winterize your outside faucets and
pipes before the cold temperatures arrive. Leave your inside
faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.
&&
After some initial problems, a temporary warming shelter has opened at Wolverine Gym on Geiger Street in Covington.
COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School.
The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest temperatures experienced here in years.
Garden of Gethsemane/Rainbow Covenant Ministries had contracted with the county earlier this month to operate a warming shelter at its facility on Turner Lake Circle. However, Rainbow Covenant Ministries Pastor Clara Lett said earlier this week that the building where the warming shelter was to be located is still undergoing repairs from tornado damage two years ago and does not have a certificate of occupancy. Lett said the Covington Housing Authority, which is overseeing the work, said the building won’t be ready for occupancy until the end of January.
In order to meet the needs of the homeless, Lett set up a warming center at the Rainbow Covenant Ministries Church at 9 Hemlock St. in Porterdale. However, that move ran afoul of Porterdale zoning laws because Lett does not have a permit to operate a shelter there.
Lett said she has submitted an application for a temporary permit for the shelter, but in the meantime she is receiving daily citations because of the zoning violation.
Lett said Monday that five or six people had been housed at the warming center in Porterdale over the previous few days. Temperatures have gotten much colder since then. Temperatures were expected to be 20-35 degrees below normal by Friday, Dec. 23, with wind chill values as low as 4 degrees Thursday evening/Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Newton Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said Monday that the combination of cold weather, homeless people and lack of a facility created a conundrum for the county.
“I just want these people to have somewhere to go,” he said. “It’s going to be almost 20 degrees tonight. We’re fighting about a location when we should be fighting about keeping people warm.”
Under an intergovernmental agreement between the Covington and Newton County, the city is contributing $40,000 to the county for operation of the warming shelter, and the county is adding $50,000. Banes said none of the funding has been transferred to Lett so far.
The temporary warming shelter, located at 8134 Geiger St., Covington, will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. as cold temperatures persist. The Rainbow Covenant Ministries Center/Garden of Gethsemane is providing transportation from the warming shelter to the Rainbow Shelter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
