COVINGTON - Determination and resilience are the qualities that mark the Alcovy High School Class of 2021, according to Alcovy High Principal Dr. Kristopher Williams.
During his remarks to the graduates and their families and friends at their graduation June 5 at Sharp Stadium, Williams said during a school year filled with pandemic restrictions, the seniors handled the situation with class, dignity and grace.
"You could have become despondent and angry at the situation, but you did not," he said. "You continued to complete assignments, interact with teachers and classmates, and stayed engaged through social media platforms. The Class of 2021 was able to demonstrate that no hurdle is too high or obstacle too big for them to achieve their goals and move forward."
The graduation began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Faith Kamau, and a welcome from Morgan Hathorn.
During his salutatorian address, Brennan Reilly thanked God, family and friends, and teachers and administrators for their support, and called the year wonderful, weird and unimaginable.
"Regardless of how we may describe all our shared experiences as the Class of 2021, tonight marks the summation of such experiences," he told his classmates. "Tonight, may we reflect on the past with thankfulness." He added that they now need to ask themselves, “for what and for whom are we living?"
Logan Dobar and Natalia Sanchez were co-valedictorians for the Class of 2021.
Dobar said given that they succeeded even in grim times, they are capable of even more awe-inspiring feats.
"No matter what pursuits we might set ourselves upon, a love of learning and perseverance will see us through," he said. "We have what it takes to accomplish anything. Whether it is discovery, creation, public service, or anything else we wish to see through, we are capable of thriving. We have the capacity to do amazing things. May fortune favor us."
Sanchez told her classmates they have overcome the most strange and stressful time of this century and should remember that they can endure much more than they think.
"So, as we embark on our new journey filled with fears and apprehensions, remember you can get through it," she said. "Remember you are much more brave and strong than you think. Remember that you are the author of your story. So make sure it’s inspiring and more powerful than the stories of those who came before you. Make your life count! Make your presence known! Make a mark on the world for the better!'
Of the 391 members of the Class of 2021, 74 were graduates of the Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA). Chad Walker, CEO/Principal of NCCA, told his seniors he can never repay them for all that they have done, especially over the past year and a half with the pandemic.
"Tonight, I thank you," he said. "Thank you for believing in this program by showing your trainers and your fellow associates what true grit and determination look like. You made NCCA a special place."
Williams said the Class of 2021 set the standard at Alcovy for many years to come. To date, class members have been accepted by 98 different colleges, 135 students have earned the HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships, and students have earned a total of $8.5 million in scholarships.
Williams also presented three special awards:
• ROAR Award - Tyler Dorsey
• Principal's Award - Carolina Cantero-Cardona
• Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup - Cameron White
Newton County Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey told the class that everyone present is inspired by them.
"We have witnessed you rise above the turmoil and challenges you encountered this school year," she said. "You’ve worked hard since you were 4 years old to reach graduation, and you certainly were not going to allow anything to interfere with this very moment. You have volunteered your time serving others, reached stellar academic achievements, participated in extracurricular activities and earned millions of dollars in scholarships. You have leaned in and committed to getting the job done, in spite of the hurdles you faced. The world awaits you, Class of 2021."
