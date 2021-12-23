CONYERS — A long-time Conyers restaurant could soon be replaced by an upscale package liquor store.
The Conyers City Council voted Dec. 15 to grant a special use permit to a developer who plans to demolish Seven Gables Restaurant on Ga. Highway 20 and build a 12,000-square-foot liquor store.
Restaurant owner Alain Bouzoubaa said he plans to close the restaurant after 29 years and, after a period of “R&R,” explore teaching culinary arts and restaurant management. Dec. 31 will be the final day the restaurant is open.
Fans of the restaurant have been posting memories on the Seven Gables Facebook page and wishing Bouzoubaa well.
"We knew this was coming, but it’s so sad,” wrote one patron. “We love you and the Gables family. The best restaurant in the area will be sorely missed. Congratulations on your retirement!”
“This is so sad — we will miss you all so much,” wrote another. “The last real thing Conyers had. Thank you for your many years of your spectacular cuisine.”
Developer Ralph E. Black Jr. of Dahlonega told the City Council Dec. 15 that he and partner Ken Seo plan to construct a store that is “appealing both inside and out, safe and well-lit, with the largest inventory in the city of Conyers … “ Plans include wide shopping aisles, a walk-in wine humidor and a cigar humidor.
The Conyers/Rockdale Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on the SUP at its Dec. 9 meeting and could not come to a consensus on a recommendation. There were only four members of the commission present at the meeting — two voted in favor and two were opposed.
The city’s planning staff recommended approval.
The City Council voted 4-1 in favor of the SUP, with Connie Alsobrook opposed. Because the vote was not unanimous, the SUP will come back before the council for a second reading and final vote.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
