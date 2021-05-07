PORTERDALE — A rezoning request for 270 acres of The Oaks golf course property has been filed with the Porterdale Planning and Zoning Department.
The request seeks to rezone the property in order to redevelop the golf course to include a commercial node at the intersection of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads, develop a residential community, and convert nine holes of the existing golf course to a par three course. According to the application, the residential component will include 142 single-family lots, 190 townhome units and 360 apartment units.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Board will hear the request June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Porterdale Memorial Gymnasium. The City Council will consider the request June 7, 6:30 p.m., at City Hall.
The application, filed by Infinity Homes and Development of Covington, is requesting that 5.26 acres on Brown Bridge Road be rezoned from single-family residential to Commercial Neighborhood; that 263.24 acres be rezoned from single-family residential and Commercial Neighborhood to a mix of single-family residential, multi-family residential and Commercial General; and that 1.5 acres on Crowell Road be rezoned from single-family residential to multi-family residential.
In addition to the rezonings, the developer is requesting a change to Porterdale’s Future Land Use Map.
Porterdale City Manager Frank Etheridge said the project is considered a Development of Regional Impact and, as such, will be reviewed by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.
The golf course property is owned by The Oaks Associates, a limited partnership made up of 10 partners. Former District 3 commissioner Nancy Schulz and her husband, Dick Schulz, bought the golf course in the early 1990s. Nancy Schulz holds the largest share of the limited partnership and works as the controller of the business.
Infinity Homes and Development is also developing the Cedar Shoals mixed-use project on Covington Bypass Road in Porterdale. Together, the two projects could add hundreds of single-family and multi-family dwellings and as many as 6,500 residents to the city, said Etheridge.
Etheridge said Porterdale is preparing to provide services to the new development. The Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority currently provides services to The Oaks, but Etheridge said that could change if the golf course is redeveloped.
“That will be negotiations that the city and Water and Sewerage Authority will have,” he said.
At Tuesday night’s Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting, a resident who lives near The Oaks expressed concern about the rezoning.
“I don’t have a problem with development if it is done right, if it is done well thought out,” said Gladstone Nicholson. “I hate to see future land use plans just willy nilly changed because a developer asked for some property …The idea here is that particular property is in the city of Porterdale, but yet all negative impacts will be felt by the citizens of Newton County … All spillover will go from that city directly onto Crowell Road. We talk about Crowell Road being overcrowded … whatever they build will impact us negatively.”
Nicholson asked the county to begin discussions with Porterdale about deannexing The Oaks property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.