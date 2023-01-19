SBA.jpg

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA has also opened a Business Recovery Center at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.

The loans were made available in response to a letter from Gov. Brian Kemp on Jan. 16, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared areas can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

