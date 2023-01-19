Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA has also opened a Business Recovery Center at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
The loans were made available in response to a letter from Gov. Brian Kemp on Jan. 16, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared areas can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.
The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties in Georgia, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. In addition, small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties in Georgia are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Talbot, Upson and Walton.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17761. To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
The Business Recovery Center in Spalding County is located at the Spalding Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, Griffin, GA 30223. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on Sunday.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 17. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 16.
As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provide Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan- prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready Kit.
