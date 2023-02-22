ATLANTA – Disaster Recovery Centers in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton and Troup counties will close Saturday, Feb. 25, but that does not mean that FEMA is leaving the state.
The recovery center in Spalding County will remain open to help survivors of the Jan. 12 severe storms and tornadoes. The center’s location:
• Spalding County Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, Griffin, GA 30223
• Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday
Disaster Recovery Centers in the other six counties will wrap up operations Feb. 25. You may visit any recovery center to get help. To find one near you, go to https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. FEMA is continuing its work with the state and other partners to help Georgia residents recover from the storms. FEMA specialists are still available to help update information in your accounts and direct you to federal, state and community programs and assistance.
As of Feb. 20, more than 1,750 people have visited the Disaster Recovery Centers. They have received information or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations.
Even with the scheduled closings, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Operators speak many languages and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your check.
The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday, March 20. Here are the ways to apply:
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
