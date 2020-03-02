COVINGTON — Newton County residents may now purchase a discounted vehicle hang tag that permits use of the Newton County convenience centers. The hang tags, which usually cost $155 for a year, have been discounted to $75. The discounted tags are good through June 30.
The hardship hang tag rate has also been decreased to $50 for those who qualify based on income.
New hang tags for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, will go on sale in June. The annual hang tag rate will remain at $155, and the hardship cost will be $100.
Newton County operates six trash collection convenience centers located throughout the county where residents who have purchased a hang tag can take their household garbage, bulk waste, and recyclables. Residents can deposit up to 10 bags of trash per week at the centers.
In order to purchase a hang tag, residents must complete an application and show proof of residency with a tax or utility bill, mortgage statement or lease agreement. Print out the Convenience Center Access Permit form and mail or bring in to the Newton County Historic Courthouse.
Residents may purchase hang tags online or in person at the Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington. In person purchases are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
