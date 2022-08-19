The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a value of $10,000 or more; two counts of money laundering with a value of $20,000 - $100,000; one count of money laundering with a value of $100,000 or more; and two counts of computer crime with a value of more than $10,000, according to a Friday news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

