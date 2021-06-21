COVINGTON – District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and the Newton County Bicentennial Committee, along with Keep Newton Beautiful, are hosting a community cleanup in District 1 providing service to the community during the 200th year of Newton County.
Throughout the year, each District Commissioner is hosting a cleanup as an act of service in honor of the County being chartered in 1821. The cleanup for District 1 will be June 26, beginning at 9 a.m. at Alcovy High School, 14567 Ga. Highway 36.
“We need everyone to come out and participate,” Edwards said. “Our roadways need our help. The county has taken steps to clean our roads, but we still need our citizens to do their part. This is a great way to show those who want to disrespect our community that we care about where we live and want to keep Newton clean and beautiful.”
Individuals and groups of any size are welcome to help cleanup. The cleanup is a great activity for families, civic clubs, fraternities and sororities and business, church, neighborhood, schools and other groups.
Volunteers are able to clean any area they would like, but some of the roads targeted will be Ga. Highway 142, Ga. Highway 162, Campbell Road, County Road 213 and Picket Bridge Road between Ga. Highway 162 and Ga. Highway 212.
To participate register at keepnewtonbeautiful.org, email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us or call Keep Newton Beautiful at 770-784-2015 for more information. Registration will allow time for volunteers to pre-pack the free T-shirts and cleanup supplies for each person in the cleanup group.
