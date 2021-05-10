COVINGTON - Commissioner Demond Mason and the Newton County Bicentennial Committee, along with Keep Newton Beautiful, are hosting a community cleanup in District 2 to give back to the community during the 200th year of Newton County.
Throughout the year, each district commissioner is hosting a cleanup as an act of service in honor of the county being chartered in 1821. The cleanup for District 2 will be May 15, beginning at 9 a.m. at Denny Dobbs Park.
“I am excited about getting out as a community to clean up District 2,” said Demond Mason, District 2 commissioner. “I love District 2, and I know others do too. So please come join me in taking some time to give back to our wonderful community.”
To participate register at keepnewtonbeautiful.org, email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us or call Keep Newton Beautiful at 770-784-2015 for more information.
“Please help encourage your neighbors that live in District 2 to help with this event,” Mason said. “Thank you in advance for helping with this project, and I look forward to seeing you there.”
