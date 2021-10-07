COVINGTON — Newton County's district commissioners, in conjunction with the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB), are hosting a series of Service Days in the community in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the county’s being chartered. The service days feature roadside litter cleanup events in each commission district.
Volunteers are needed for the District 5 Cleanup, which will kick off at Eastside High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. KNB encourages individuals, families, civic clubs, and business, church, neighborhood, school, and other groups to organize volunteers to participate. Participants will receive free T-shirts and cleanup supplies at the park and then go out into the community to clean.
Targeted cleanup areas include Eagle Drive/Covington Bypass Road, Henderson Mill Road, and Hazelbrand Road.
Group leaders will need to complete and send in registration packets. (Groups may be any size. Individuals may sign up on their own.) All participants will be required to complete a health survey and release forms. Group leaders and individuals signing up on their own (not as part of a group) will need to send in registration forms by Oct. 13 so that volunteers can pre-pack T-shirts and cleanup supplies for everyone in the groups. Volunteers for the cleanup should print out registration packets from www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org and then scan or photo and email completed registration forms to newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.
They should bring completed health surveys and release forms for each person in their groups to Eastside High School on Oct. 16 when they pick up their supplies. If leaders are meeting their groups at alternate cleanup locations, it is acceptable for them to take forms there, get participants to sign, and turn in completed forms when the cleanup event is over.
If District 5 Cleanup volunteers are unavailable to work on Saturday, Oct. 16, they may participate on another date of their choice. If it rains on Oct. 16, event organizers will still meet volunteers to give them supplies at Eastside High School, but volunteers can reschedule their cleanup projects for other days when the weather is more suitable.
KNB visits schools, civic clubs, and other groups with litter prevention, beautification, recycling, and water pollution prevention programs and sponsors related community events. The organization’s goal is to inspire positive behavior change through acceptance of personal responsibility. Its mission is to challenge, motivate, and inspire everyone to take responsibility for a clean and beautiful community.
After groups participate in the Bicentennial Cleanups, KNB encourages them to Adopt-a-Mile. Groups that commit to clean up four times per year along 1 mile of road or street get a sign — free advertising — erected recognizing their efforts.
For more information, visit KNB’s website: www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org. email to lriley@co.newton.ga.us or call 770-784-2015.
