COVINGTON — District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan has announced his intention to run for a second term on the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
Cowan, a Republican, said there are several projects that he would like to see come to completion in his second term.
“I’ve got some obligations to the Spring Hill community to get that park built,” he said. “We still have the county code that has not been codified. I’m still pushing that. And we’ve still got some issues as far as budget is concerned. We’ve got to be able to provide a decent level of wages and benefits to keep and attract employees, and I feel like I’m better experienced to do that than most people.”
Cowan, an attorney, retired from the city of Covington with 37 years of experience in government, beginning as an officer with the Covington Police Department. He became the city’s human resources director in 1990 but eventually took a two-year break to practice law with firms that represented the Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority and city of Oxford. Cowan returned to Covington government in 2007 and served in the roles of administrative services director and HR director.
Cowan noted that the Board of Commissioners has dealt with some weighty issues in the past 3.5 years he’s been in office — two of them being a lawsuit related to the Newton County Landfill and the stalled Bear Creek reservoir project.
“We dealt with the landfill issue right from the start,” he said. “Basically, that lawsuit was settled, and we were able to buy out that land to prevent another company from coming into Newton County and opening a landfill.”
The board suspended the reservoir project, he said, converting the land to a wildlife management area under the control of the state Department of Natural Resources. At the same time, Cowan said, the land is protected if the county determines in the future that there is a need to develop a reservoir.
On the financial management side, Cowan said the county last year received an accounting award for financial reporting, and the county has replenished its fund balance at a level of $19 million. Cowan said he anticipates that the county’s healthy fund balance may make it possible for commissioners to reduce the millage rate in the current fiscal year.
Another highlight of his tenure, Cowan said, was completion of the county’s strategic plan, which will help guide county decision-making.
“We did a needs assessment from citizens, and we took their information and put it into strategies with various priorities that we need to look at,” said Cowan. “The county management team uses that as a guide for their budgetary purposes and for reporting back to us. We are planning so much better that we used to.”
In the future, Cowan said he looks forward to the expansion of the county’s water treatment facilities, which will increase the volume of water available for industrial and residential uses. The development of the Facebook Data Center at Stanton Springs could be a harbinger of greater interest in Covington and Newton County on the part of business and industry, he said, adding that it will be important to make sure the county has the right water and sewer infrastructure in place to meet those potential demands.
