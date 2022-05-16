CONYERS — Readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as the Conyers-Rockdale Library presents "Oceans of Possibilities" during the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which is set fo June 1- to July 30, 2022. Activities include a reading challenge, games, ocean-related crafts, art projects, and more.
The 2022 Summer Reading Program is open to preschool, young adults, and adults with programs, prizes and more. Families are invited to join the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge on the library's Beanstack account. Go to the https://www.beanstack.com/, click on find site, type Conyers-Rockdale Library, click the library's logo, and register or click the link https://conyersrockdalelibrary.beanstack.com/reader365; then register for the 2022 Ocean Of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge.
Registration for the "Oceans of Possibilities'' Reading Challenge begins on Wednesday, June 1, 1-3 p.m., with a Summer Reading Kick-off Party in the Library's Parking Lot. For more information, call the library at 770-388-5040 ext 113 or visit the website, http://conyersrockdalelibrary.org. All programs are free of charge.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
