COVINGTON — The Newton County Recreation Commission invited families and their furry friends to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new dog park at Turner Lake Park Thursday afternoon.
"A lot of work went into this park," said Ternard Turner, Executive Director of NCRC. "As a part of our three year strategic plan which focuses on the "Quality of Life," this mission also refers to our animals. My puppy, Sonic, is like my son...This park will provide a structured and safe environment for all our dogs."
NCRC landscapers, maintenance workers and Seabolt Fence Co. spent four months completing the project which includes two fenced in areas around 800 square feet each. One area, for dogs over 30 pounds, includes agility training pieces, a "fire hydrant" and a bench for humans to get off their feet. The other area is similar, but all dogs must be under 30 pounds.
"This is an exciting day for our community," said John Anglin, Chairman of the NCRC Board. "We wanted the community to be engaged and give us feedback so they would be more involved. The community requested a dog park and we heard them. We encourage you to keep giving us ideas and to stay engaged."
Local Pet Sense representatives were also on the scene handing out treats to all four-legged attendees.
All pets must be vaccinated, licensed and neutered before entering the park. No pet under four months should be at the park and should be in view and in voice control of their owner at all times.
Handlers are solely responsible for injuries and damages caused by their dogs. Owners must immediately clean up after their dogs. Owners may not bring more than three or other animals to the park at anytime.
You can view the entire list of rules and regulations at the park entrance, directly off the roadway into to main parking area at Turner Lake Park.
Visit www.newtonrecreation.com for more events and park schedules.
The NCRC will have their next meeting on Nov. 25, 6 p.m. at the Turner Lake House.