CONYERS - A show dog from Florida, stolen on Dec. 9 from a gas station in Conyers, was safely recovered Jan. 2 following a drug raid at a home in Clayton County.
Crayola, an American bully, and Hero, a French bulldog, were in their Jacksonville, Fla. family's red Dodge Charger when they stopped at the Exxon gas station on Salem Road to get gas and snacks following a dog show at Georgia International Horse Park on Dec. 9. Seconds after the family walked from their vehicle into the store, thieves swiped the car with the dogs still inside.
A Jacksonville, Fla., family is hoping whoever stole their two show dogs and car will return the dogs for a $5,000 reward… no questions asked.
The theft occurred Sunday as the family prepared to head back home after competing in a dog show at the Georgia International Horse Park, according to FOX 5 Atlanta News. They stopped at the Exxon gas station on Salem Road to get gas and snacks, and just seconds after Julian Roldan walked away from the car, thieves drove up and stole the vehicle with the dogs inside.
Roldan’s daughter, Christine Brown, 11, had just finished showing her French bulldog, “Hero,” when the thieves swiped the family’s red Dodge Charger with Hero and the family’s other show dog, “Crayola,” inside.
The family posted a $5,000 no questions asked reward for the return of the dogs and were able to recover Hero a few days after the theft, but there was no sign of Crayola.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office was investigating the theft.
Meanwhile, according a WSB TV report, investigators with the South Fulton Police Department have been investigating gang and narcotic activity for several months in their city.
The investigation culminated on Jan. 2 with the serving of two search warrants at an apartment and a home in College Park. They executed the warrants and discovered more than 20 guns, illegal drugs, cash, a stolen car and Crayola. Police have five or six suspects in custody.
A family friend took Crayola home until the family can make their way back to Atlanta from Jacksonville to pick her up.