COVINGTON — William and Catherine Booth began walking the streets of London, England, preaching and caring for the needs of the poor, homeless, hungry and destitute. The year was 1865, and from their simple act of ministry was born today’s Salvation Army. The army has grown, but its mission remains the same and whether in London or Covington, volunteers continue the work that began 156 years ago.
Next week, the Salvation Army of Covington-Newton County will celebrate its 57th year of service to the community by holding its first ever “Loaves and Fishes” event. Boxes of food will be distributed to area residents on a first-come, first-served basis. These will be boxes of perishable food items, such as dairy products, meat, fresh fruits and vegetables.
“This is perishable food and that’s what’s unique,” said Samuel D. Ozburn, chairman of the local Salvation Army Advisory Board. “People can get dried goods and canned goods at food pantries. We’ll have vegetables, fruit, butter, milk, eggs, hamburger meat, and we’re also going to give cold cuts, such as turkey, chicken and ham. There will also be boxes of cereal from General Mills.”
Wanda Reagan, another member of the local Salvation Army Advisory Board, explains there is no registration or information required from recipients.
“People can just drive through and pick up a box of food,” Reagan said. “They don’t have to show any ID or answer any questions. We will hand them a box of food. We did something similar last May when we gave away gallons of milk. That was just the beginning of the pandemic. This May we’re going to have a pretty major food event in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Covington.”
Advisory board member Cathy Allen said the Salvation Army’s Service Center has a food pantry and people often stop by there to receive non-perishable food.
“We don’t have much perishable food because we don’t have a place to store it,” she added.
That is what makes the upcoming food event special in that recipients will receive a box of perishable goods that day. The “Loaves and Fishes” food box distribution will be Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Covington located at 1139 Usher St.
With its first “Loaves and Fishes” event and celebration of 57 years of service in the area, the Salvation Army of Covington-Newton County will be honored Tuesday, May 18, at a 1 p.m. signing at Newton County’s Historic Courthouse where Covington Mayor Steve Horton and Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes will proclaim May 23-29 Salvation Army Week.
Ozburn, Reagan and Allen are just three of the many Salvation Army volunteers who are helping plan and staff the event next week. But for these three, this work is something they have done for much of their lives.
“We’re the three — I’m not going to say the oldest,” Reagan said with a laugh. “But we have been affiliated for more than 30 years with the Salvation Army advisory board. We have some who are deceased, such as Mr. (Jim) Bohannon and Rev. Carl Jones. We operated the service unit out of the Board of Education many years with Mr. Bohannon, Carl Jones and myself. We had food in the closet. Cathy was our secretary, and she worked at the board. People would come in and we’d help them with food and medication and eyeglasses. Then we received a grant from an anonymous donor and were able to build the building debt free. We had a donation of the land on Washington Street. We cut the ribbon in 1996. We had a lot of help from the community.”
In October 1964, the Georgia Division of the Salvation Army welcomed Mae Hardeman, who served as a social worker for Bibb Manufacturing Co., in Porterdale to serve as the first Service Unit Committee member in Covington-Newton County, a position she served for 27 years. From that time until 1996, the Salvation Army Service Unit was operated by social workers in the community, including Hardeman, Bohannon, Reagan and Jones with an advisory board that included Ozburn as chairman, Allen as secretary and other volunteers in the community.
Today, Ozburn, Reagan and Allen continue to serve on the advisory board along with Rev. Edwin Beckham, George Hutchinson, Dosia Hollingsworth, Ronny Cook, Donna Sneed and Sheriff Ezell Brown.
Following donations of land and the anonymous grant, ground was broken on Washington Street in 1995, for the Covington-Newton County Salvation Army Service Center. Since that time the center has continued to serve the local community through its Family Store, a donation center, food pantry and social services office. Services include financial assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities, medical needs, as well as assistance with clothing, food, disaster assistance, Christmas assistance, the Red Kettle Program and serves as a network to help Newton County families in need.
In 1998, the Service Center obtained a Mobile Canteen that provides disaster relief services and has helped hurricane victims in Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida, as well as having been deployed to help at the Pentagon following the 9/11 attacks.
Since the dedication of the local Salvation Army Service Center, the population of Newton County has grown from 52,000 to 116,000. The needs have also grown.
“The motto of the Salvation Army is ‘Doing the Most Good,’ which includes a promise to the donors, employees, clients and the public to be good stewards of all of its resources,” Reagan said. “As a result, the Salvation Army Service Center in Covington is increasing its efforts to meet the expanding needs of the people of Newton County.”
Ozburn said the “Loaves and Fishes” concept reflects the principles of the Salvation Army.
“It’s what we stand for as far as feeding the masses in the name of Jesus Christ and reaching out to the poor, the widowed and the orphaned,” Ozburn said. “The food that we get, we try to use it as efficiently as possible. Unfortunately, we can’t turn 500 boxes into 5,000. Everybody is familiar with the miracle Jesus did. It represents the state of mind of Jesus Christ to take and feed the people and it reflects his power. We follow him and believe him. We want the credit to go to him for whatever success we have. That’s how we came up with the title of the event.”
Salvation Army leaders and volunteers plan to make “Loaves and Fishes” an annual event. They are in partnership this year with Sysco, Kroger, General Mills, Takeda, The Service Guild of Covington and the Oxford Lions Club. Volunteers from Takeda will help prepare the boxes on May 24 and load them into a refrigerated truck, and then help distribute the boxes May 25.
“The Takeda employees are very excited about it, “Reagan said. “This was something that appealed to them.”
The work the Salvation Army does appeal to many people who volunteer — some for decades.
“I worked at the Board of Education and stayed home for nine years, then came back,” Allen said. “(Helping) was just something we did. Mr. Bohannon said, ‘You’re going to be the secretary and write the checks.’ It was just something great for the community. It’s just a giving organization that doesn’t get credit like a lot of other places. They put everything they get back into the community, whether it’s food, rental assistance or people whose houses have burned or need a place to stay or money for a bus ticket. It’s just a wide realm of things that the Salvation Army does that most people don’t even realize they do. A lot of people in Covington don’t realize the Salvation Army has a store on Washington Street.”
Reagan said she likes the history of the Salvation Army and that it is a world-wide organization.
“It started as a ministry as William Booth kind of left the typical religious organization and took his ministry to the people and went into the streets to help the most destitute and people suffering with poverty,” Reagan said. “It’s a Christian-based organization, but if you’ll read about how the Salvation Army serves, they serve everyone without any discrimination about what someone’s belief system might be… It’s a ministry. They don’t try to make money. The people who are actively employed there go into it knowing it’s not a career where you’re in it for the money. I do like it’s a Christian-based organization, but that they help people without regard to what their station of life is. We get a lot of pleasure helping.”
Ozburn said the Salvation Army’s motto of “Doing the Most Good” is true whether at the international, national or local level.
“More of the money (received) goes directly to services than most any other charity,” Ozburn said. “You can go all the way back to World War I when they did so much to encourage the troops, giving them food, locating people. The USO came out of the activities of the Salvation Army. The whole thing is they help without discrimination and they don’t seek recognition or any credit.”
He added that through the “Loaves and Fishes” event, he hopes more people will learn more about the services the Salvation Army offers.
“We want people to be aware of it so they can come out and buy things in the service center at the Family Store,” Ozburn said. “This is a community-based organization… We want to do the most good that we can.”
The “Loaves and Fishes” food box distribution will be held Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church of Covington.
