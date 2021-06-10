CONYERS - One person is dead and two others are facing murder charges in what Rockdale County Sheriff's investigators are calling a domestic-related shooting.
According to an RCSO news release, at approximately 2:55 a.m. on June 1, deputies responded to 2384 Rodgers Drive about a person shot. Rodgers Drive is in the Stanton Ridge subdivision in southeast Rockdale.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a 30-year-old black male, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was identified as Jamison D. Johnson, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Kelvin V. Mosley, 43, of Atlanta, was been identified by authorities as the person responsible for the shooting along with his girlfriend, Teresa Fraraccio, 46, of Conyers.
Mosley and Fraraccio fled the scene in a silver minivan before deputies arrived on the scene, but later that day turned themselves in at the Rockdale County Jail.
investigators have determined the incident to be domestic-related.
Mosley has been charged with murder, and Fraraccio has been charged with party to a crime/murder. This is an active ongoing investigation.
