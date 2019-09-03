CONYERS — Donald Ferguson has announced he is running for Rockdale County Sheriff in the 2020 election.
Ferguson said his theme as Sheriff will be community safety and proactive enforcement. He said he continues to be passionate about making a significant difference in the quality of life of all citizens of Rockdale County, especially for youth and senior citizens.
“I will provide professional leadership, drawing on my 26 years of law enforcement, six years as a teacher with various metro Atlanta public school systems, and as an adjunct instructor in criminal justice at West Georgia Technical College,” said Ferguson.
“Your liberty and pursuit of happiness matters to me, and all citizens should be able to live their lives free from the fear of violence, intimidation and victimization. I bring integrity, leadership, and experience.
“In addition, I will ensure that Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office takes advantage of various federal law enforcement grant opportunities that will place the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office as a National Accredited Agency in 21st century policing. I stand with Rockdale County's law-abiding citizens as their advocate to challenge and eradicate criminal activity through crime preventive law enforcement programs and innovative community oriented policing strategies. I am the most qualified candidate for Sheriff.”
Ferguson said his innovative community oriented policing strategies include:
• Youth substance abuse and gang intervention/prevention programs
• Community crime prevention services and partnerships
• Critical incident management emergency preparedness
• Joint partnership of youth-based program with Rockdale Board of Education, Rockdale Parks and Recreation
• Detention industries and work release inmate programs
• Officer recruitment and retention incentive plan
• Courthouse security
• 24-hour sub-precincts
• Nationally accredited agency
Ferguson has 26 years of law enforcement experience. His education and certifications include:
• Master of science leadership, Grand Canyon University
• Master of public administration program, Columbus State University
• B.A. degree in psychology
• B.S. degree in criminal justice, University of West Georgia
• Graduate - 29th Class of The Georgia Law Enforcement Command College 2008
• Graduate - Southern Police Institute, University of Louisville 93rd AOC 1995
• Graduate - The Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (formally The Southwestern Law Enforcement Institute, 1996)
• Teacher – City of Atlanta, Fulton County
• Georgia POST Certified master training instructor
• Fraternal Order of Police
• National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives
• Georgia Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives
• National Sheriff’s Association
• Georgia Sheriff’s Association
• Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
• Masonic Lodge, Isaac No. #100, Lithonia